A man was killed in a shooting Christmas Day in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the 43-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.