Two men shot in armed robberies blocks apart in Lakeview

In each attack, gunmen made off with phones and wallets.

By Sun-Times Wire

Gunmen shot two men in separate robberies within blocks of each other in Lakeview overnight.

In the first attack, two men and a woman were walking in the 600 Block of West Buckingham Place around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday when a dark-colored sedan stopped near them and several people armed with guns got out, according to police.

They demanded the victims’ valuables and, when they refused, the gunmen punched them and one of the robbers opened fire, wounding a 28-year-old man, police said.

The robbers grabbed a purse and phones and sped off. The wounded man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition. The two others, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, suffered bruises but refused medical treatment.

About an hour and a half later, a few blocks away, a man was walking in the 400 block of West Aldine Street when a gray sedan stopped near him, police said.

Two gunmen got out of the car and shot the man in the leg, then took a wallet and cellphone before fleeing, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition.

No one was in custody in either attack. Police would not say if they believe the two are related.

