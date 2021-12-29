 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Notre Dame rallies to defeat Pittsburgh 68-67

Prentiss Hubb hit a fade-away jumper from 10 feet to lift the Fighting Irish to a road win.

By Associated Press
The Notre Dame bench reacts as Prentiss Hubb walks towards them after hitting a shot to give them the lead with less than 10 seconds left.
Keith Srakocic/AP

PITTSBURGH — Prentiss Hubb hit a fade-away jumper from 10 feet to lift Notre Dame to a 68-67 road win at Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference battle Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton put up a well-defended runner at the buzzer that caromed off the glass.

After struggling from the field in the first half, Hubb knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Irish within two, 53-51, and his trey with just under four minutes left put them in front 58-57.

Dane Goodwin hit a catch-and-shoot 3 with 3:13 left to put Notre Dame up by four, but John Hugley answered with a three-point play for Pitt. Burton’s 3 got Pitt even at 63 with under two minutes left, but Cormac Ryan’s 3 gave Notre Dame a 66-63 lead. Femi Odukale drove the lane and scored at the basket to put the Panthers in front 67-66 with :33 left.

Paul Atkinson Jr. hit 8 of 8 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Notre Dame (7-5), which lost its ACC opener to Boston College on Dec. 3. Hubb hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points. Blake Wesley added 12 points and Goodwin hit three 3s to contribute 11 points.

Hugley finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Pittsburgh (5-8, 0-2). Burton added 15 points, Mouhamadou Gueye 14 and Odukale 13.

Notre Dame, which has won three straight games, plays host to No. 2 Duke on New Year’s Day. Pitt travels to face Virginia Tech on Jan. 1.

