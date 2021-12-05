Notre Dame will take on Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish (11-1) finished fifth in the final CFP rankings after coach Brian Kelly left for LSU last week. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach on Friday.

The Cowboys (11-2) came up inches short of a possible CFP berth when Dezmon Jackson was stopped just short of the end zone pylon in the final seconds of a 21-16 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma State finished ninth in the final CFP rankings.