Notre Dame will take on Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

The Fighting Irish (11-1) finished fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

By Associated Press
New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will lead the Fighting Irish against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Paul Sancya/AP

No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish (11-1) finished fifth in the final CFP rankings after coach Brian Kelly left for LSU last week. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach on Friday.

The Cowboys (11-2) came up inches short of a possible CFP berth when Dezmon Jackson was stopped just short of the end zone pylon in the final seconds of a 21-16 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma State finished ninth in the final CFP rankings.

