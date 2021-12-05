Delivery driver among 2 shot in Back of the Yards

A delivery driver was among two people shot Sunday night in Back of the Yards.

About 7 p.m., the 24-year-old was in his vehicle, working for a delivery service when he was shot in the 4400 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the face and ear and continued driving towards 45th Street and Ashland Avenue, police said. He was then transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man, 18, was near the sidewalk and struck in the thigh, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.