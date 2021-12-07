 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Yes, the willfully unvaccinated should pay a price

But not out-of-pocket for hospitalization, as one legislator has proposed. Instead, employers could charge more for health insurance.

By CST Editorial Board
Anti-vaccine protesters in New York’s Times Square on Sunday.
Anti-vaccine protesters in New York’s Times Square on Sunday.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Like a lot of other people, we’re out of patience with the willfully unvaccinated.

A safe, highly effective vaccine has been available for months. Yet some still refuse, for no discernible reason other than mulish stubbornness, to get the shot and protect themselves and others around them.

So we fully understand the frustration of state Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, who on Monday introduced legislation that would amend the state’s insurance code and require people who remain unvaccinated, by choice, to pay their hospitalization costs out of pocket if they contract COVID-19.

Editorials

With infections on the rise and tens of millions of people in poor countries begging for vaccines, it’s hard to read Carroll’s proposal and not think, “Good. Let ‘em pay.”

Our patience has worn thin. But not that thin — yet.

The willfully unvaccinated undoubtedly drive up health care costs: Between June through August this year, preventable hospitalization costs for the unvaccinated reached $5.7 billion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But forcing the unvaccinated to pay for hospitalization on their own is a bad idea, as well as a violation of the Affordable Care Act.

For one, no desperately sick person should have to risk access to life-saving medical treatment because they cannot afford it.

Second, it’s a slippery slope: First, it’s the unvaccinated paying their own hospital costs. Next, it’s requiring smokers who refuse to quit to pay for their own lung cancer treatment. Or the overweight paying out-of-pocket for knee replacement because excess weight wore down their joints.

Where does it end?

Under the Affordable Care Act and other federal law, “Plans and issuers may not discriminate in eligibility for benefits or coverage based on whether or not an individual obtains a COVID-19 vaccination,” according to an October bulletin from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

But employers can charge the unvaccinated more for their health insurance, as NPR Illinois reports. They should. Delta Airlines has begun doing so. And MercyHealth, based in Wisconsin and with three hospitals in Illinois, has begun deducting a $60 monthly “risk pool fee” from the pay of unvaccinated employees,

It is entirely fair to charge those who are medically able to get vaccinated, but choose not to, more for their health care.

A personal choice — which the unvaccinated claim they’re making — leads to personal responsibility.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorials

The Latest

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is dominating everybody, and it’s actually kind of sad

Doesn’t anyone else feel sharp pangs of nostalgia when they watch Cockburn catch a ball in the post, clear a scrawny defender or three out of the way and dunk on the whole world?

By Steve Greenberg

Pritzker lets water and sewer bill assistance flow ‘to support our most vulnerable’

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is the latest state effort to help residents pay their utility bills. It joins a $327 million program announced in September to help residents with bills for their energy services.

By Rachel Hinton

Illinois’ weed tax windfall tops $560 million. Here’s where the money goes.

The state’s collections since early 2020 now outpace that raised from booze sales. The money has been used on everything from buying an opioid reversal drug to funding a Girl Scouts program to fight human trafficking.

By Tom Schuba

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to visit Fermilab, Braidwood nuclear plant in Illinois visit this week

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Gregory Harris to be the new U.S. Attorney in the Central District of Illinois. He will be the first Black U.S. Attorney from the Central District.

By Lynn Sweet

Omicron is upon us: Illinois’ first case of latest COVID-19 variant confirmed in Chicago resident

The person who contracted the variant case had been fully vaccinated and boosted, officials said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

COVID-19 claims 78 more Illinois lives, most in a day since February: ‘Things are not looking that great’

Average daily case counts have more than tripled across the state over the past month, and now coronavirus deaths are back on the rise.

By Mitchell Armentrout