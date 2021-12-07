 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Rebound time: DePaul rolls past visiting Duquesne

Javon Freeman-Liberty scores 26 points as Demons bounce back from loss to Loyola

By Sun-Times wires
Javon Freeman-Liberty
    DePaul guard Javon Freeman-Liberty reacts after committing a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 26 points, and DePaul used a big second half to pull away to an 87-67 victory Tuesday against Duquesne at Wintrust Arena.

Brandon Johnson and Nick Ongenda each added 13 points and Philmon Gebrewhit 11 for the Blue Demons (7-1), who shot 54% and outscored the Dukes 51-37 in the second half to bounce back from their first loss of the season Saturday against Loyola.

Tre Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Duquesne (3-7), which was bothered by DePaul’s size.

