Rebound time: DePaul rolls past visiting Duquesne

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 26 points, and DePaul used a big second half to pull away to an 87-67 victory Tuesday against Duquesne at Wintrust Arena.

Brandon Johnson and Nick Ongenda each added 13 points and Philmon Gebrewhit 11 for the Blue Demons (7-1), who shot 54% and outscored the Dukes 51-37 in the second half to bounce back from their first loss of the season Saturday against Loyola.

Tre Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Duquesne (3-7), which was bothered by DePaul’s size.