Jussie Smollett guilty of staging hate crime and lying about it

Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday of staging a hate crime against himself and lying about it to Chicago police.

Smollett had no reaction when the verdicts were read in Cook County Judge James Linn’s courtroom. The “Empire” actor stood as the jury entered and until the verdict was fully read, had his hands clasped in front of him.

The jury, made up of six women and six men, only one of whom was Black, needed more than nine hours to reach its verdict after a trial that spanned seven days.

Smollett, 39, was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for hiring a confidant and his brother to assault him on a frigid night in January 2019, scripting even the racial slurs and “MAGA” slogan they were to shout as they attacked.

He was found guilty on five counts but acquitted on one count.

A few of Smollett’s family members shook their heads slightly when the verdict was read.

Linn thanked the jury for their service.

“You were the people chosen by both sides to give a fair trial.” Linn told the jurors. “There is nothing more difficult that American society asks if fellow citizens than to judge a fellow citizen … not only is it difficult it is something that will stay with you awhile.”

In his closing arguments a day before, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said, “It’s just plain wrong for Mr. Smollett, a successful Black actor, to outright denigrate something as serious, as heinous, as a real hate crime.

“To denigrate it and then make sure it involved words and symbols that have such horrible historical significance in our country.”

Smollett’s crime, making false statements to police investigating the hoax attack — a team that would grow to some two dozen police officers, who put in a purported $130,000 worth of overtime — is a low-level felony that would likely result in a sentence of probation for fallen star.

The special prosecutors’ case rested heavily on testimony from Smollett’s former co-conspirators in a clearly ad hoc plot to boost his celebrity status by casting the openly gay, Black actor as the victim of a pair of white Donald Trump supporters who happened upon Smollett as he returned from a 2 a.m. trip to a sandwich shop near his Streeterville home.

Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo had worked for several years with Smollett on the “Empire” set and as a personal trainer and occasional drug purveyor, when the actor sent him a fateful text in January 2019: “Might need your help on the low.” Smollett said he was arranging for Osundairo to buy him illegal steroids during a trip to Nigeria. Osundairo testified it was the first step in plotting the attack, which Smollett wanted carried out because his studio wasn’t taking a menacing letter addressed to the actor as a serious threat.

Osundairo’s older brother, Olabinjo, was recruited for the staged attack soon after. The goal, the Osundairos testified, was to have the attack filmed by a police surveillance camera — footage that could be posted to social media and establish the actor as victim of a horrific crime.

Smollett scouted the location poorly — the camera was pointed in the opposite direction— but the attack wound up launching Smollett’s name recognition to stratospheric heights, though the controversy would cost him his “Empire” job and render him a punchline and a pariah.

Smollett’s defense struggled to add yet another alternative plot line to a case that has been wrapped in conspiracy theories since reports of the attack first hit the news. Smollett’s lawyers tried to cast the brothers as scammers and homophobes who plotted against Smollett even as Abimbola Osundairo cultivated a friendship with the star.

The Osundairos’ testimony tied together a highly circumstantial case. Only they and Smollett were in on the plan, which was sketched out by the actor a few days before the attack, the brothers testified.