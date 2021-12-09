 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jussie Smollett guilty of staging hate crime and lying about it

The “Empire” actor was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct but the jury acquitted him on one count.

By Andy Grimm and Matthew Hendrickson Updated
Flanked by family members, supporters, attorneys and bodyguards, former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after the jury reached a verdict, Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021.
Flanked by family members, supporters, attorneys and bodyguards, former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after the jury reached a verdict, Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday of staging a hate crime against himself and lying about it to Chicago police.

Smollett had no reaction when the verdicts were read in Cook County Judge James Linn’s courtroom. The “Empire” actor stood as the jury entered and until the verdict was fully read, had his hands clasped in front of him.

The jury, made up of six women and six men, only one of whom was Black, needed more than nine hours to reach its verdict after a trial that spanned seven days.

Smollett, 39, was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for hiring a confidant and his brother to assault him on a frigid night in January 2019, scripting even the racial slurs and “MAGA” slogan they were to shout as they attacked.

He was found guilty on five counts but acquitted on one count.

A few of Smollett’s family members shook their heads slightly when the verdict was read.

Linn thanked the jury for their service.

“You were the people chosen by both sides to give a fair trial.” Linn told the jurors. “There is nothing more difficult that American society asks if fellow citizens than to judge a fellow citizen … not only is it difficult it is something that will stay with you awhile.”

In his closing arguments a day before, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said, “It’s just plain wrong for Mr. Smollett, a successful Black actor, to outright denigrate something as serious, as heinous, as a real hate crime.

“To denigrate it and then make sure it involved words and symbols that have such horrible historical significance in our country.”

Smollett’s crime, making false statements to police investigating the hoax attack — a team that would grow to some two dozen police officers, who put in a purported $130,000 worth of overtime — is a low-level felony that would likely result in a sentence of probation for fallen star.

The special prosecutors’ case rested heavily on testimony from Smollett’s former co-conspirators in a clearly ad hoc plot to boost his celebrity status by casting the openly gay, Black actor as the victim of a pair of white Donald Trump supporters who happened upon Smollett as he returned from a 2 a.m. trip to a sandwich shop near his Streeterville home.

Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo had worked for several years with Smollett on the “Empire” set and as a personal trainer and occasional drug purveyor, when the actor sent him a fateful text in January 2019: “Might need your help on the low.” Smollett said he was arranging for Osundairo to buy him illegal steroids during a trip to Nigeria. Osundairo testified it was the first step in plotting the attack, which Smollett wanted carried out because his studio wasn’t taking a menacing letter addressed to the actor as a serious threat.

Osundairo’s older brother, Olabinjo, was recruited for the staged attack soon after. The goal, the Osundairos testified, was to have the attack filmed by a police surveillance camera — footage that could be posted to social media and establish the actor as victim of a horrific crime.

Smollett scouted the location poorly — the camera was pointed in the opposite direction— but the attack wound up launching Smollett’s name recognition to stratospheric heights, though the controversy would cost him his “Empire” job and render him a punchline and a pariah.

Smollett’s defense struggled to add yet another alternative plot line to a case that has been wrapped in conspiracy theories since reports of the attack first hit the news. Smollett’s lawyers tried to cast the brothers as scammers and homophobes who plotted against Smollett even as Abimbola Osundairo cultivated a friendship with the star.

The Osundairos’ testimony tied together a highly circumstantial case. Only they and Smollett were in on the plan, which was sketched out by the actor a few days before the attack, the brothers testified.

In This Stream

A timeline of Jussie Smollett’s reported attack, its investigation, and subsequent lawsuits

View all 85 stories

Next Up In Jussie Smollett

The Latest

Bears’ defense hoping to respond to Aaron Rodgers — on the field

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson admitted Rodgers’ "I own you" taunt cut deep. "But [bleep], we’ve got to play football. We’ve got to win. We’ve got to do something about it. So all the talking doesn’t mean nothing."

By Mark Potash

Violent threats prompt Illinois lawmaker to shelve plan to make unvaccinated pay health care costs

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll said Thursday he decided not to pursue the law because of the "unintended divisive nature" of the proposal, which led to threats against his family and even his synagogue.

By Rachel Hinton

Can the Bears protect Justin Fields’ ribs against the Packers?

It’s Fields’ job — and that of his coaches — to not expose him to any unnecessary hits. That’s a challenge every Sunday, but the stakes are raised this week. Fields’ ability to take the field the rest of the season might be the last thing keeping the Bears relevant.

By Patrick Finley

Can we talk about abortion without tearing each other apart?

The Supreme Court seems ready to hand the matter back to state legislatures and the people.

By Mona Charen

Allen Robinson ‘trending in the right direction’ to return vs. Packers

A return to health — and healthy production — would help the veteran, who’s in the last year of his contract and in the midst of his most disappointing season with the franchise.

By Patrick Finley

Blackhawks scratch Dylan Strome again, citing missing ‘trust factor’

"Right now, we’re just not trusting each other," Hawks interim coach Derek King said about scratching Strome on Thursday against the Canadiens.

By Ben Pope