Smollett sentencing hearing scheduled for March

Actor Jussie Smollett’s sentencing hearing has been set for March 10, according to defense attorney Tina Glandian.

Smollett was found guilty by a Cook County jury last month of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying about a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019 near his Streeterville neighborhood home.

The jury found Smollett not guilty of a sixth count.

The charges are low-level felonies that carry a possible sentence of three years but are also eligible for probation.

A hearing for post-trial motions is set for Thursday.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, had told Chicago police he was attacked by two men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs and made reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan as he made his way home from a nearby Subway sandwich shop.

During the attack, Smollett said a thin, rope noose was put around his neck and he was doused in a bleach-like substance.

Police were able to track down the men, later identified as brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who said the former “Empire” actor had hired them to stage the attack as a publicity stunt.

Smollett took the stand for eight hours at his trial and repeatedly denied hiring the brothers to stage the attack and claimed he was not aware they were involved when made his statements to police.