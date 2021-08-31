 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Red Stars assistant coach Scott Parkinson will take over Gotham FC

Parkinson became Rory Dames lead assistant in 2020 after two seasons with the Utah Royals as Laura Harvey’s lead assistant.

By Annie Costabile
Daniel Bartel/isiphotos.com

Red Stars assistant coach Scott Parkinson has been tapped to take over as head coach of Gotham FC, the team announced today.

The position became available after Gotham’s former head coach, Freya Coombe was hired by Angel City FC as its first head coach last week. Coombe’s final game with Gotham was Sunday. After losing to the Orlando Pride 1-0 in that match, Coombe and her former players spent some of their last moments on the field together hugging and saying their goodbyes.

Parkinson became Rory Dames lead assistant in 2020 after two seasons with Utah Royals FC as Laura Harvey’s lead assistant. Before coaching under Harvey, Parkinson was the head coach for Rogers State University’s women’s soccer team for two seasons. In 2017 he earned Heartland Conference coach of the year.

“The first thing I said to him is you changed my life for the better,” Red Stars midfielder Sarah Woldmoe said. “Being a great person bleeds into the way that he coaches. I know he’s going to continue to do great things as a coach.”

The Red Stars play Gotham FC on Saturday and Parkinson won’t be available to coach for either side.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

3 missing children on Northwest Side are located

Carmine Miller, 1, Minka Miller, 7, and Geter Metlow were last seen with their father Aug. 11.

By Sun-Times Wire

Padma Lakshmi children’s book serves up memories, food advice and recipes

"I’m hoping that, through this book, I can encourage families to actively cook together, to value the recipes that they’ve been making for their family get togethers," Lakshmi says.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer

Patriots cut quarterback Cam Newton: report

In his one season as a starter in New England, Newton completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 592 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons

The "Martinsville Seven," as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.

By Associated Press

When Sides Collide Shootout schedule announced

The When Sides Collide Shootout, presented each year by the City/Suburban Hoops Report, moves to Benet this season and will be Saturday, Jan. 22.

By Joe Henricksen

Blackhawks sign Connor Murphy to 4-year extension, cementing new defensive core

Murphy, already by far the Hawks’ longest-tenured defenseman, will carry a $4.4 million cap hit through 2026.

By Ben Pope