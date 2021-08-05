Timeline of R. Kelly’s alleged crimes

Jan. 8, 1967

Robert Sylvester Kelly is born in Chicago.

January 1992

R. Kelly releases his debut album, “Born Into the ‘90s,” with the group Public Announcement.

Aug. 31, 1994

Kelly marries his15-year-old protégé,Aaliyah Haughton,who is identified as Jane Doe # 1 in Kelly’s federal indictment in New York. It alleges that,around the time of the marriage,Kelly had someone pay a bribein exchange for a fake ID for Haughton.

February 1998

Kelly wins three Grammysfor his hit from the “Space Jam” soundtrack, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

R. Kelly in Chicago on Jan. 6, 1998 after it is announced that he received five Grammy nominations. Photo by Brian Jackson/Chicago Sun-Times

May-October 1999

This is when Kelly is accused of illegal conductwith Jane Doe #2, who met Kelly when she was 16after a member of his entourageapproached her at a fast-food restaurant.Prosecutors say Kelly filmed their sexual intercourse multiple times, creating child pornography.

Dec. 21, 2000

The Chicago Sun-Times publishes the first in a series of articles about Kelly writtenby Jim DeRogatis and Abdon M. Pallasch. The pair reported in their first article that,“Chicago singer and songwriter R. Kelly used his position of fame and influence as a pop superstar to meet girls as young as 15 and have sex with them, according to court records and interviews.”

Aug. 25, 2001

Aaliyah Haughtondies in a plane crash.

Feb. 1, 2002

The Chicago Sun-Times anonymously receives a copy of a videotape that appears to depict sex actsbetween Kelly and a girl who is believed to be 14 years old. The newspaper turns the video over to police.

Feb. 8, 2002

The Chicago Sun-Times reportson the videotape it received one week earlier. The report appears the same dayKelly performs at the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

June 5, 2002

A Cook County grand juryindicts Kelly on 21 counts of child pornography based on the video received by the Sun-Times earlier in 2002.

Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly is escorted from a Chicago court Wednesday, June 26, 2002, after entering a plea of innocent to child pornography charges. Kelly is accused of appearing on a videotape that prosecutors say shows him sexually involved with an underage girl. AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera

2003-2004

This is when Kelly allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulteda woman identified in the federal indictment in New York as Jane Doe #3.The conduct would have occurred while Kelly was free on bond while awaiting trial in Cook County.

Prosecutors say Jane Doe #3 met Kelly at a mall outside of Illinoiswhile she was working as a radio station intern in her early 20s.Kelly allegedly invited the woman to travel to Chicago for an interview.Once in town,she was directed to a room in a recording studio.

She was told to sign a nondisclosure agreement, not to talk to anyoneand to keep her head down, prosecutors say.She spent three days in the locked room without sustenance, according to the feds. Then, when a member of Kelly’s entourage gave her food and drink,she became tired and dizzy.

Prosecutors say she woke up with Kelly in the room“in circumstances that made clear he had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.”

May 20, 2008

Testimony begins in Kelly’s trial on child pornography charges in Cook County,and defense lawyers insistKelly is not the man who appeared on the tapethat depicts sex acts involving an underage girl.

June 4, 2008

Chicago Sun-Times pop music critic Jim DeRogatis takes the stand during Kelly’s trial and invokes the First and Fifth amendmentsas he declines to testify about the videotape at the center of the case,which he received anonymously in 2002.

R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Court House Friday afternoon and was found not guilty on June 13, 2008. Photo by Scott Stewart/Sun-Times

June 13, 2008

A Cook County juryacquits Kelly in his child pornography caseafter the alleged victim on the central videorefuses to testify.

May 2009

This is when Kelly allegedly begana months-longsexual relationshipwith the victim known as Jane Doe #4 ,who was 16 at the time.Kelly allegedly made photos and videos of Jane Doe #4 engaging in sexual intercourse with Kelly and others.

He also allegedly led her to believe thatshe or members of her family would suffer serious harm if she did not perform sex acts on him and others.Kelly allegedly engaged in physical and psychological abusewhen she disobeyed himby slapping and choking her,and isolating her in rooms for days at a time with no food.

Prosecutors say Jane Doe #4 appeared in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” and her circumstances are similar to those of Jerhonda Pace, who was featured prominently in the show.

2015

Kelly allegedly had sexin April, May,September and Octoberof 2015with Jane Doe #5, while she was under the age of 18.Jane Doe #5 has been publicly identified as Azriel Clary, Kelly’s former girlfriend.

May 18, 2017

Kelly allegedly has unprotected sexwith the woman known as Jane Doe #6, failing to tell her he had herpes.The feds say Jane Doe #6 appeared in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” and her circumstances are similar to those of Faith Rodgers, who appeared in the show and filed a lawsuit against Kelly.

Feb. 2, 2018

Kelly allegedly again has unprotected sexwith Jane Doe #6without telling her he had herpes.

Andrea Lee Kelly reveals the trauma of her years as the former wife of R&B star R. Kelly in “Surviving R. Kelly.” Lifetime

Jan. 3, 2019

“Surviving R. Kelly,” a documentary series,premieres on Lifetime.

Feb. 22, 2019

Cook County prosecutors again file charges against Kelly,this time accusing him of 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse that took place between 1998 and 2010.

July 11, 2019

Federal prosecutors reveal indictments against Kelly in Chicagoand Brooklyn; authorities arrest the singerwhile he is walking his dog outside Trump Tower in Chicago.

July 16, 2019

Federal prosecutors tell a judge in Chicagothe alleged victim in Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial is cooperating with the government.“She has now gone on record,” a prosecutor says.

In this June 26, 2019 photo, singer R. Kelly departs from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after a status hearing in his criminal sexual abuse trial in Chicago. AP file photo

2020

Attempts to put Kelly on trial are repeatedly thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Judges in Chicago and Brooklyn also reject multiple requests by Kelly to be released from jail,where he is attacked by a fellow inmate.

June 9, 2021

Kelly tells the judge presiding over his case in New Yorkhe wants to move forward without his Chicago-based attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Mike Leonard. He opts to be represented instead byThomas Farinella of New Yorkand Nicole Blank Becker of Michigan.

June 22, 2021

After a nearly two-year stay in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, Kelly is moved to a detention center in Brooklyn to await trial.

Aug. 11, 2021

R. Kelly’s Brooklyn trial begins. A prosecutor described Kelly to jurors as a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically while a defense lawyer warned that they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth. The trial, coming after several delays due mostly to the COVID-19 pandemic, unfolds under coronavirus precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.

Sept. 27, 2021

A Brooklyn jury finds R. Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations. The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

June 29, 2022

A Brooklyn judge sentences R. Kelly to 30 years in prison.

July 22, 2022

R. Kelly is transferred back to Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Loop while awaiting trial.

Aug. 15, 2022

R. Kelly faces trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges in Chicago’s federal courthouse. He is accused of conspiring to intimidate victims and conceal evidence to cheat his way to an acquittal during his original child pornography trial in 2008. Also set to go to trial with him this time are two former employees, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown.

