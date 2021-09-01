 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man missing from Englewood

Donald Brown was last seen Monday near the 7100 block of South Peoria Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 62-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.
Chicago police

Donald Brown was last seen Monday near the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Brown, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown pants, and black Levi shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

