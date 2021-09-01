 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally struck by semi in Brighton Park

The 70-year-old died at Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died after being hit by a semi Aug. 31, 2021, in Brighton Park.
A man was fatally struck by a semi trailer Tuesday in Brighton Park.

About 6:10 p.m., the semi had a green light and drove through the intersection in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man at the intersection who had a red light walked into the path of the semi and was hit by its back wheels, police said.

The 70-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

