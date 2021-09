A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Roseland on the South Side.

The man was in outside in the 11000 block of South Indiana Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, back and chest, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.