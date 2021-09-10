 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Schaumburg man dies after canoe flips over in Fox Lake, throwing him and a friend into the water

His friend told deputies the man was not wearing a safety vest and was not a good swimmer.

By Sun-Times Wire

A Schaumburg man drowned after he and a friend fell into the water when their canoe flipped over in Mineola Bay in the southern part of Fox Lake early Friday, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the first block of Holly Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls from people who said they heard cries for help, the office said.

The deputies found a 45-year-old man from Florida who said he and his friend both fell from a canoe. Neither of them was wearing a safety vest, but the Florida man said he was able to swim the shore.

His friend, he said, was not a good swimmer and disappeared under the water. Rescue boats found the Schaumburg man around 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was not identified.

