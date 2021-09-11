Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 entered its second day Saturday afternoon in Union Park, as the West Loop staple returned from its COVID-19 hiatus in 2020.

The Day 2 lineup included another eclectic mix of hip-hop, R&B, indie rock and more. Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, Amaarae, Waxahatchee, Ty Segall & Freedom Band and more were among the afternoon acts. Saturday’s headliners include Jamila Woods and Angel Olsen, with St. Vincent closing out the night.

Hot on the heels of Lollapalooza last month, the music festival has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours for each day of the fest in order to gain entry.

In addition to the music, a popup art fair featuring the work of local artists make for perfect summertime shopping and browsing.

Here’s a look at the sights and sounds of Saturday’s shows:

Check back soon for more from Saturday’s sets.