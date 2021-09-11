 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

Saturday’s headliners at the returning West Loop fest include Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen and St. Vincent.

By Sun-Times staff
Waxahatchee performs on the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 entered its second day Saturday afternoon in Union Park, as the West Loop staple returned from its COVID-19 hiatus in 2020.

The Day 2 lineup included another eclectic mix of hip-hop, R&B, indie rock and more. Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, Amaarae, Waxahatchee, Ty Segall & Freedom Band and more were among the afternoon acts. Saturday’s headliners include Jamila Woods and Angel Olsen, with St. Vincent closing out the night.

Hot on the heels of Lollapalooza last month, the music festival has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours for each day of the fest in order to gain entry.

In addition to the music, a popup art fair featuring the work of local artists make for perfect summertime shopping and browsing.

Here’s a look at the sights and sounds of Saturday’s shows:

Waxahatchee performs on the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Waxahatchee performs on the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Waxahatchee performs on the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival-goers slowly sway and sing along as Waxahatchee performs on the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festival-goers sit in the grass and listen as Waxahatchee performs on the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Check back soon for more from Saturday’s sets.

