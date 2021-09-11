 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Taco Bell brings back breakfast menu nationwide

The chain recruited rapper Lil Nas X to appear as part of a campaign touting the nationwide return of the breakfast menu.

By Brett Molina | USA Today
Taco Bell has debuted the all-new Toasted Breakfast Burrito Menu, featuring a trio of craveable burritos with eggs and other breakfast foods wrapped up and toasted to perfection.
Taco Bell Corp.

Breakfast is back on the Taco Bell menu.

The fast food chain has confirmed that breakfast options will return to 90% of their locations nationwide starting mid-September.

Consumers are encouraged to visit Taco Bell’s website to learn which locations will offer breakfast options.

Among the offerings consumers can expect for breakfast at Taco Bell:

  • The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $1.29 includes eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage.
  • The Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $2.19 features a choice of bacon or sausage, along with eggs, a three-cheese blend and a hash brown.
  • The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $2.89 offers a double serving of scrambled eggs, plus a three-cheese blend, potato bites, pico de gallo, and a choice of bacon or sausage.

The chain recruited rapper Lil Nas X to appear as part of a campaign touting the nationwide return of the breakfast menu.

The campaign is part of a broader partnership where Lil Nas X, who once worked at Taco Bell, will serve as an honorary “Chief Impact Officer” focused on Taco Bell’s brand experience.

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a statement.

