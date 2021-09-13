Woman shot during argument while driving in Englewood

A woman was shot during an argument Monday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The 50-year-old was traveling in her vehicle about 4:15 p.m. when she tried to make a left turn in the 6700 block of South Wentworth Avenue and a blue car cut her off, Chicago police said.

She got into a verbal argument with the suspects who got out of their car and pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.