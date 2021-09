A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Lawndale on the South Side.

Jason Hardt was riding a bicycle about 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 48-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

There is no one in custody.