 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Husband of Wayne village president won’t be charged in Aug. 10 shooting death of neighbor’s dog

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser cited video evidence and an independent witness who corroborated the story of Hal Phipps, who is the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps.

By Stefano Esposito
Joe Petit with his dog Philotimo in his back yard in Wayne, Ill., Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, 2021.
Joe Petit with his dog, Philotimo, in his back yard in west suburban Wayne. Petit said his neighbor, Hal Phipps, had no justification for shooting Petit’s other dog, Ludwig, on Aug. 10. Authorities decided otherwise this week.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The husband of a west suburban village president who shot dead a neighbor’s dog last month won’t be charged in the case, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Wednesday.

Mosser, noting that the Kane County sheriff’s office had “left no stone unturned” during the investigation, said video evidence and an independent witness corroborated the story of Hal Phipps, who claimed he feared for his life when he shot the dog Aug. 10 on his property in the village of Wayne.

“It is my belief that the evidence now shows that Mr. Phipps feared for his safety and his life and was legally justified in the shooting of Ludwig,” Mosser said at a news conference.

Phipps is the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps.

The shooting happened while Ludwig and his sibling, Philotimo, both Dogo Argentino pack-hunting dogs, were outside. Their owner, Joe Petit, was inside in his basement office at the time.

A close friend of Petit’s, Kathleen Czaplewski, said that at the time of the shooting she was paddling with Ludwig and Philotimo in the Fox River, which flows past Petit’s property. But Mosser said the evidence in the case shows that the dogs were on Phipps’ property at the time of the shooting.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Family of teenage drowning victim sues Chicago Park District, calls for life rings to be installed along entire lakefront

"This is not only about Miguel. It’s about preventing other families from going through this tragedy," said Maria Diaz, whose son, Miguel Cisneros, drowned last month.

By Mitch Dudek

‘There is no time to lose,’ Pritzker says as he signs sweeping energy legislation he says makes Illinois ‘a force for good’

After months of negotiations on the bill, the Illinois Senate on Monday sent the legislation to Pritzker’s desk on a 37-17 vote — with three senators voting present — after the Illinois House voted last week to pass the measure.

By Rachel Hinton

Bears coach Matt Nagy needs to learn that truth isn’t the enemy

He refuses to criticize his team, even after Sunday’s bad loss to the Rams.

By Rick Morrissey

The U.S. Supreme Court is no longer supreme

Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, "justices must be hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions." That perception is right on target.

By Letters to the Editor

San Antonio schools Supt. Pedro Martinez named new Chicago Public Schools CEO

The announcement was made at Benito Juarez High School, Martinez’s alma mater.

By Nader Issa, Fran Spielman, and 1 more

Simone Biles says FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of sexual abuse

"I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," Biles said.

By Associated Press