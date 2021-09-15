 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down

In court papers, prosecutors have described tapes of a profane Kelly threatening violence against victims during recorded rants in 2008.

By Associated Press
In this courtroom artist’s sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom, defendant R. Kelly, top left, listens as Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Melendez, center, makes opening arguments, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in New York.
In this courtroom artist’s sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom, defendant R. Kelly, top left, listens as Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Melendez, center, makes opening arguments, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in New York. The prosecutor described sex abuse claims against Kelly, saying the long-anticipated trial now underway was “about a predator” who used his fame to entice girls, boys and young women before dominating and controlling them physically, sexually and psychologically.
AP

NEW YORK — Prosecutors, nearing the end of their case at the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly, played recordings for a New York City jury Wednesday they say back up allegations the R&B singer abused women and girls.

In court papers, prosecutors have described tapes of a profane Kelly threatening violence against victims during recorded rants in 2008.

Jurors listened to the recording in Brooklyn federal court using headphones. There was no audio for the press and public — already restricted by the judge to an overflow courtroom as a coronavirus precaution — making it impossible to know exactly what the panel was seeing or hearing, or how it was reacting to it.

A video feed to the overflow courtroom showed Kelly not wearing the headphones that would have allowed him to listen in on the government’s latest evidence against him at a trial that began Aug. 18.

New to the R. Kelly case?
Need a refresher on what’s happened so far?

Check out these links for everything you need to know about Kelly’s federal trial in Brooklyn.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that behind the scenes of a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 megahit “I Believe I Can Fly” he was a sexual predator who groomed and sexually exploited his young victims. His lawyers have portrayed the accusers as groupies seeking to take advantage of his fame.

The trial is off Thursday but will resume Friday, when it’s likely the government will rest its case. Kelly’s lawyers have indicated they will put on a defense case that would begin Monday.

In This Stream

R. Kelly’s Brooklyn trial

View all 23 stories

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Dennis Hastert settles with accuser in lawsuit over hush-money payments

Hastert’s accuser sued him in 2016, just before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin handed Hastert a 15-month prison sentence for a financial crime revolving around the sexual abuse of the man known publicly only as Individual A.

By Jon Seidel

Historic treasures offer journey back in time at Claude Barnett, Etta Moten Barnett estate sale

With such a treasure trove of history in the Chicago estate of Associated Negro Press founder Claude A. Barnett and his legendary actress/socialite wife Etta Moten Barnett, Estate Sale Goddess proprietors Lynne and Ty McDaniel knew it was a matter of time before museums swooped in. A fourth of the collection is now headed to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Rarely seen Tennessee Williams short story set in post-WWII Italy

He lived in Italy off and on for several years after World War II and often wrote about the passions and clashes between Americans and Italians, whether in the play "The Rose Tattoo," the novel "The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone" or the short story "Man Bring This Up Road."

By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer

‘Cry Macho’: Clint Eastwood hits the road in one of his lesser efforts

Flimsy film finds a broken-down rancher hiding out in Mexico with his friend’s teen son.

By Richard Roeper

17-year-old dies after shooting in South Chicago

He was standing on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two males fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

The Bears will look different in Week 2 — but will Andy Dalton?

The Bears have more confidence in the veteran Dalton to pivot to the next opponent-specific game plan than they did in Mitch Trubisky. But they need Dalton to be perfect for their offense to hum along at a high level.

By Patrick Finley