3 hurt, 1 critically, after multiple shooters open fire outside Englewood business

The group was outside a business in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street when two vehicles approached and multiple people exited and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were hurt in a shooting Sept. 15, 2021, in Englewood on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Three people were hurt, one critically, after multiple shooters opened fire outside a business Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The group was outside a business in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street about 6:20 p.m. when two vehicles approached and multiple people exited and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

A 51-year-old man was struck in the chest and arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 37-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and went to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The third victim — a female whose age was unknown — was struck in the leg and abdomen. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital also in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.

