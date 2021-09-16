 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

It’s a brand new day for Brooks & Dunn as duo hits the road for ‘Reboot’

“No matter who you are, I think you sort of lose your center when you go through something like the last couple of years,” says Kix Brooks about the pandemic’s effect on the world.

By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
Brooks &amp; Dunn bring their Reboot 2021 tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday night.
Brooks & Dunn bring their Reboot 2021 tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday night.
The OwYoungs

The legendary Kix Brooks has always considered himself a rather stoic guy, a consummate professional who never has had much of a problem riding the roller coaster that is country music stardom.

But then, the pandemic hit.

“I’ve got to say it’s all been a little more emotional than I was expecting,” Brooks said during a recent phone chat, mere hours after the first show of the recently relaunched Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2021 tour, a first for him and duo partner Ronnie Dunn in more than 10 years. “It took me a couple of songs, just looking at that crowd and shaking my head and going, ‘you know, I had almost forgot how this feels, but now at this moment, I really remember just how much fun and how great this is. It really put some wind in my sails.’”

Brooks & Dunn 

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park

Tickets: $25+

Info: livenation.com

It was more than a decade ago when the country music hitmakers of songs such as “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “Red Dirt Road” and “My Maria” found themselves waving goodbye to their country music career at a time when it was showing no signs of slowing down.

“They might’ve drove us too hard at some points in our career,” Brooks says, not expanding on who “they” were. “We always did our job and when we hit the stage, for the most part, it was always a really good time.”

After branching out on solo efforts, it was the good times that eventually brought the duo back together to play a series of shows with fellow country superstar and friend Reba McEntire in Las Vegas starting in 2015. Five years later, the two had every intention to get back on the road to support the release of their then-latest album, “Reboot,” which had the country duo collaborating with everyone from Luke Combs to Kacey Musgraves.

But the pandemic had other plans, leaving Brooks to retreat to his 600-acre farm outside ofNashville to not only spend some much overdue time with family and friends, but in a way, recalibrate his own hopes for the future.

“No matter who you are, I think you sort of lose your center when you go through something like the last couple of years,” admits Brooks, who will join once again with Dunn and McEntire for their final shows together as part of the “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” shows at Caesars Palace later this year. “But even last night, I looked over at Ronnie a couple of times. And I think we both felt like this surely is our place. That stage really is our center.”

Scheduled to take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Saturday night with special guests Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane, Brooks finds it hard to contain his excitement.

“Good God, I can’t tell you how many great nights we have had in that town,” he boasts of Chicago. “We absolutely love it there.”

Brooks & Dunn also currently find themselves perhaps more relevant than ever before. The two recently were nominated for vocal duo of the year at the CMA Awards alongside fellow — and certainly younger — nominees such as Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae, and Florida Georgia Line. The two also just signed on to perform on CBS’s “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” alongside Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan.

“Ronnie and I feel like we are definitely singing better than we ever have,” Brooks says. “Even in rehearsals, there are just a lot of smiles, you know? I just feel like we’re both strong and we have a renewed energy for doing this.”

So, is new music on the way?

“No is the short answer to that question,” Brooks explains with a slight laugh. “We are always passing ideas back and forth and songs back and forth. But as far as meeting deadlines like we used to have to do and all that stuff, we’re just not inclined to put ourselves under that pressure again.”

Tricia Despres is a freelance writer.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Illinois bracing for Big Ten foe Maryland

After a season-opening win against Big Ten foe Nebraska, Illinois has lost two straight and is looking for a something to help right the ship.

By Terry Towery | AP

Caffeine: How much is good, bad for you?

Though caffeine generally is safe, experts have been sounding an alarm on potential dangers associated with high amounts.

By Environmental Nutrition

Northern Illinois looks to slow down No. 25 Michigan

Entering the game at the Big House, Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock has been telling his players they have a great opportunity.

By Larry Lage | Associated Press

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will share hosting duties on ‘Jeopardy!’ through end of year

Mike Richards, who lost his as executive producer of the TV game show was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

By Associated Press

White catfish catch in Connecticut could break world record, but the evidence has been eaten

Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet.

By Associated Press

Brain food: What to eat to help protect your memory

Is the right fat where it’s at when it comes to brain food? Unsaturated fats might help protect and preserve your memory

By Environmental Nutrition