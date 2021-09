A Chicago police officer was injured when he was hit by a car while directing traffic downtown early Thursday.

The officer was in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive when he was struck by a Dodge Charger around 4:10 a.m., police said.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injures not considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was arrested. Police said alcohol appeared to be involved and two handguns were recovered from the car.