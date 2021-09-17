 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood to get contract extension

The new deal will keep Underwood through the 2026-27 season. The deal is pending approval at a UI Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 23.

By Sun-Times wires
Brad Underwood will receive a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
Paul Sancya/AP

Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood will receive a contract extension that will keep him through the 2026-27 season. The deal is pending approval at a UI Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 23.

Underwood’s proposed contract will move his total annual compensation into the top 10 nationally and is fully guaranteed through the next four seasons. It also includes bonus opportunities for advancing in the NCAA Tournament and other metrics.

Illinois earned the fourth NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed in school history after winning 14 of 15 games over a two-month stretch. The Illini won their first conference tournament title since 2005, and their 19 wins against conference foes in 2021 set a school record.

Illinois’ 29-11 record in Big Ten play the last two seasons with Underwood is the best mark in the conference.

