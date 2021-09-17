Man found shot dead in Gresham

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Bishop Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and pronounced dead. His name and age haven’t been released.

A police spokesperson was unable to provide additional details.

At least 25 other people have been killed in the Auburn Gresham community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. It’s the 9th most violent neighborhood of the 15 areas the city singled out last year for additional anti-violence resources and programs.

