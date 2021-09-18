Riot Fest 2021: Day 3 photo highlights

Day 3 of Riot Fest is underway at Douglass Park.

On the bill today: Vic Mensa, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Gogol Bordello, Dropkick Murphys and Run the Jewels, among others.

There are plenty of COVID-19 safety protocols in place for the festival including hand sanitizing and hand-washing stations throughout the park, and an onsite COVID vaccination station (courtesy of St. Anthony Hospital; Pfizer and J&J vaccines only). In addition, all attendees must show proof of a full vaccination or negative COVID test results from within 48 hours, along with a photo ID.

A carnival provides a break from the music. And if you’re so inclined, a free onsite wedding chapel is available for those looking to tie the knot.

Sunday’s lineup will include Anthrax, Devo, Slipknot, Gwar, the Flaming Lips and Machine Gun Kelly.

But first, here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Day 3, from Sun-Times photographer Ashlee Rezin:

