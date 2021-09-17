Riot Fest 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

Day 2 of Riot Fest got underway Friday afternoon in Douglass Park beneath sunny skies and warm winds.

On tap for day: Lupe Fiasco, Beach Bunny, Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Living Colour, Fishbone and a whole lot more.

Looking ahead to the rest of the fest, the lineup boasts Slipknot, Gwar and Run the Jewels, among others.

There are plenty of COVID-19 safety protocols in place for the festival including hand sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the park, and an onsite COVID vaccination station (courtesy of St. Anthony Hospital; Pfizer and J&J vaccines only). In addition, all attendees must show proof of a full vax or negative COVID test results (the latter within 48 hours of entry date) accompanied by a valid, government-issued photo ID to gain entry each day.

A carnival provides a break from the music. And if you’re so inclined, a free onsite wedding chapel is available for those seeking to get married.

Here are some of the sights at Day 2 of Riot Fest: