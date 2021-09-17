 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Riot Fest 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

Riot Fest returned to Douglass Park on Thursday with music, a carnival, wedding chapel and more.

By Sun-Times staff
Festival-goers attend Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Festival-goers attend Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Day 2 of Riot Fest got underway Friday afternoon in Douglass Park beneath sunny skies and warm winds.

On tap for day: Lupe Fiasco, Beach Bunny, Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Living Colour, Fishbone and a whole lot more.

Looking ahead to the rest of the fest, the lineup boasts Slipknot, Gwar and Run the Jewels, among others.

There are plenty of COVID-19 safety protocols in place for the festival including hand sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the park, and an onsite COVID vaccination station (courtesy of St. Anthony Hospital; Pfizer and J&J vaccines only). In addition, all attendees must show proof of a full vax or negative COVID test results (the latter within 48 hours of entry date) accompanied by a valid, government-issued photo ID to gain entry each day.

A carnival provides a break from the music. And if you’re so inclined, a free onsite wedding chapel is available for those seeking to get married.

Here are some of the sights at Day 2 of Riot Fest:

Fishbone performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021.
Fishbone performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Fishbone performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021.
Fishbone performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Amigo The Devil performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Amigo The Devil performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Amigo The Devil performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Amigo The Devil performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Meg Myers performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Meg Myers performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Meg Myers performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Meg Myers performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Festival-goers fan out in Douglass Park for Day 2 of Riot Fest, Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021.
Festival-goers fan out in Douglass Park for Day 2 of Riot Fest, Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Amigo The Devil performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest.
Fans cheer as Amigo The Devil performs on Day 2 of Riot Fest.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Prosecutors can’t show Kyle Rittenhouse’s link to Proud Boys: Judge

The decision marks a victory for Rittenhouse as he prepares for his trial in November. The ruling removes a line of attack for prosecutors who had hoped to show that Rittenhouse was a "chaos tourist" drawn to Kenosha "like a moth to a flame."

By Associated Press

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

But the federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to the rest of Americans.

By Associated Press

Influential aldermen get sneak peak on mayor’s plan for stimulus, capital spending

The grand total of new investments is $1.2 billion.

By Fran Spielman

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike error

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims.

By Associated Press

Youth group calls on Lightfoot to drop proposal to to sue, seize assets of gang members

The ordinance would do harm to people who are unaffiliated with gangs.

By Mitch Dudek

Rare U.S. Constitution copy set for auction at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s announced Friday — appropriately on Constitution Day — that in November it will put up for auction one of just 11 surviving copies of the Constitution from the official first printing produced for the delegates to the Constitutional Convention and for the Continental Congress.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer