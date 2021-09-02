 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 shot after argument in River North

They were outside about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East Illinois Street when they got into an argument with a male who fired shots from inside a vehicle.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were shot September 2, 2021 in River North.
Two men were shot after getting into a “verbal altercation” early Thursday in River North.

They were outside about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East Illinois Street when they got into an argument with a male who fired shots from inside a vehicle, Chicago police said.

One man, 30, was shot in the backand was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other, 33, was struck in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

