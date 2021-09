A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from Belmont Gardens on the North West Side.

Witsman Raudales was last seen Aug. 28 leaving his home in the 4500 block of West Deming Place, according to Chicago police. He may be in Wisconsin, according to police.

Raudales is 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.