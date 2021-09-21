After public outcry, Benet Academy reverses itself and offers coaching job to woman in same-sex marriage

A west suburban Catholic high school has reversed itself and offered a coaching job to a woman who had been initially turned down when the school learned she was married to another woman.

Benet Academy offered Amanda Kammes the job of girls lacrosse head coach after a Monday evening meeting of the school’s board of directors. The board said Kammes has accepted the job.

“The board has heard from members of the Benet community on all sides of this issue over the past several days,” the school said in a statement.

The school acknowledged it had previously rescinded the job offer “upon learning that she is in a same-sex marriage.” But it added that the board “determined that Ms. Kammes’ background and experience made her the right candidate for the position.

“Going forward we will look for opportunities for dialogue in our community about how we remain true to our Catholic mission while meeting people where they are in their personal journey through life,” the school said. “For now, we hope that this is the first step in healing the Benet community.”

A veteran lacrosse coach, Kammes was offered the head coaching position at the school about two weeks ago, but the school turned her down after she listed her wife as an emergency contact.

Kammes previously coached lacrosse in Pennsylvania, leading a team to two state titles, and most recently coached at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard while also running the Lakeshore Lacrosse program in the Chicago area.

Students and parents protested outside the school Monday, handing out rainbow masks to fellow classmates.

Students and alumni created an online petition calling for Kammes’ reinstatement and for Benet to implement new, more inclusive policies. The petition had more than 3,400 online signatures Monday night.

Colleen Savell, the team’s assistant coach and a supporter of Kammes, said she was waiting for more details on the decision but added that she was “beyond excited” at the news.