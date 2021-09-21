 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

After public outcry, Benet Academy reverses itself and offers coaching job to woman in same-sex marriage

The west suburban Catholic school offered Amanda Kammes’ job back after a Monday evening meeting by the school’s board. She has accepted.

By David Struett and Sophie Sherry
Benet Academy in Lisle
Benet Academy in Lisle
Google Street View

A west suburban Catholic high school has reversed itself and offered a coaching job to a woman who had been initially turned down when the school learned she was married to another woman.

Benet Academy offered Amanda Kammes the job of girls lacrosse head coach after a Monday evening meeting of the school’s board of directors. The board said Kammes has accepted the job.

“The board has heard from members of the Benet community on all sides of this issue over the past several days,” the school said in a statement.

The school acknowledged it had previously rescinded the job offer “upon learning that she is in a same-sex marriage.” But it added that the board “determined that Ms. Kammes’ background and experience made her the right candidate for the position.

“Going forward we will look for opportunities for dialogue in our community about how we remain true to our Catholic mission while meeting people where they are in their personal journey through life,” the school said. “For now, we hope that this is the first step in healing the Benet community.”

A veteran lacrosse coach, Kammes was offered the head coaching position at the school about two weeks ago, but the school turned her down after she listed her wife as an emergency contact.

Kammes previously coached lacrosse in Pennsylvania, leading a team to two state titles, and most recently coached at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard while also running the Lakeshore Lacrosse program in the Chicago area.

Students and parents protested outside the school Monday, handing out rainbow masks to fellow classmates.

Students and alumni created an online petition calling for Kammes’ reinstatement and for Benet to implement new, more inclusive policies. The petition had more than 3,400 online signatures Monday night.

Colleen Savell, the team’s assistant coach and a supporter of Kammes, said she was waiting for more details on the decision but added that she was “beyond excited” at the news.

Next Up In News

The Latest

White Sox clincher will have to wait

White Sox fall to Tigers for second day in row

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Person dies in Archer Heights shooting

On Sept. 17, a male was found on the street in the 5000 block of South Pulaski Road with gunshot wounds to his back and chest, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man dies weeks after South Shore shooting

Abisay Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire

Afternoon Edition: Sept. 21, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Archery, duck calls, shotguns, fishing, turkey mounts: Loving incongruity of Chicago Family Outdoor Day

Chicago Family Outdoor Day brought the incongruity of archery, duck calls, shotguns, fishing and turkey mounts to Chicago’s Southeast Side Saturday at William W. Powers State Recreation Area.

By Dale Bowman

Pritzker anuncia $327 millones de alivio para familias de bajos ingresos

Los fondos pueden destinarse a pagar la renta, las utilidades, los alimentos y otros gastos relacionados con la vivienda, independientemente de la situación migratoria de los solicitantes.

By Rachel Hinton