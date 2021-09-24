 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

CPS won’t allow fans at Simeon vs. Phillips football game on Saturday

The game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Gately, has been referred to as the Public League Super Bowl the past several years.

By Michael O'Brien
Phillips’ Antonio Brown (8) carries the ball against Simeon, Chicago, lllinois, October 5, 2019.
Phillips’ Antonio Brown (8) carries the ball against Simeon, Chicago, lllinois, October 5, 2019.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools won’t allow fans at Saturday’s Phillips vs. Simeon football game.

The game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Gately Stadium on the South Side, has been referred to as the Public League Super Bowl the past several years. It’s debatable if the Wolverines and Wildcats are still the top programs in the Public League (Morgan Park and Kenwood have made major strides) but the game would have been the top draw of the season so far in CPS.

“It’s because of the violence that’s been going on around the schools,” Phillips coach Joe Winslow said in a text. “They’re worried about security of the families and fans.”

CPS did not confirm the news but said it would provide a statement by the end of the day on Friday.

Earlier today a south suburban teen was charged with making online threats of gun violence to several Chicago public schools, including Simeon, which lost two students to shootings this week.

Simeon (2-2) has bounced back from decisive losses to Joliet Catholic and Bolingbrook with a pair of lopsided wins against CPS rivals.

The Wolverines’ Malik Elzy, a 6-3, 198-pound receiver, is one of the state’s top juniors and his 13 offers include Illinois, Notre Dame, Michigan and three SEC schools (Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt).

Phillips (2-2) has had a similar trajectory, losing to Batavia and Mount Carmel before handling a pair of city rivals.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Chicago tiene como objetivo vacunar al menos 77% de los residentes antes de fin de año

Más de 1.6 millones de habitantes de Chicago mayores de 12 años han recibido al menos una dosis de la vacuna, según el Departamento de Salud Pública de Chicago.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Familias demandan a compañías de construcción y demolición por la exploción que cobró la vida de 3 hombres de La Villita

La demanda los acusa de dejar atrás dispositivos sin detonar después de demoler un puente.

By Manny Ramos

No property tax increase? Aldermen aren’t buying Lightfoot’s argument

The mayor contends the capital plan responsible for $25 million of the levy increase was approved last year and so was tying property taxes to the consumer price index. The remaining $28.6 million was captured from "new property."

By Fran Spielman

Big Game Hunting: Notre Dame or Wisconsin? QB play will say it all at Soldier Field

Also: Illinois, Northwestern picks and a pair of prime-time "favorites."

By Steve Greenberg

West Side agency names 1st woman, 1st Black CEO in its 152 years

Founded 152 years ago as a Civil War orphanage, the noted West Side social services agency UCAN Chicago named Christa Hamilton its first woman and first Black CEO. Its programs include foster care, violence prevention and workforce development.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

‘Forever Plaid’ at Drury Lane Theatre remains a marvelous retro hit parade

The popular musical — now on stage in the Oakbrook Terrace theater’s first production in a year and a half — is ear candy peppered with upbeat comedy.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times