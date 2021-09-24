CPS won’t allow fans at Simeon vs. Phillips football game on Saturday

Chicago Public Schools won’t allow fans at Saturday’s Phillips vs. Simeon football game.

The game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Gately Stadium on the South Side, has been referred to as the Public League Super Bowl the past several years. It’s debatable if the Wolverines and Wildcats are still the top programs in the Public League (Morgan Park and Kenwood have made major strides) but the game would have been the top draw of the season so far in CPS.

“It’s because of the violence that’s been going on around the schools,” Phillips coach Joe Winslow said in a text. “They’re worried about security of the families and fans.”

CPS did not confirm the news but said it would provide a statement by the end of the day on Friday.

Earlier today a south suburban teen was charged with making online threats of gun violence to several Chicago public schools, including Simeon, which lost two students to shootings this week.

Simeon (2-2) has bounced back from decisive losses to Joliet Catholic and Bolingbrook with a pair of lopsided wins against CPS rivals.

The Wolverines’ Malik Elzy, a 6-3, 198-pound receiver, is one of the state’s top juniors and his 13 offers include Illinois, Notre Dame, Michigan and three SEC schools (Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt).

Phillips (2-2) has had a similar trajectory, losing to Batavia and Mount Carmel before handling a pair of city rivals.