Authorities identify 79-year-old woman beaten to death on Northwest Side

A man was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to Chicago police.

Updated
One person is in custody after a woman was killed in a domestic incident Sept. 27, 2021, in Kelvyn Park.
A man is in custody after a 79-year-old woman was killed in an attack Monday afternoon in Kelvyn Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the woman was approached by a 20-year-old man who began striking her with unknown weapons in the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She was identified as Porfirio Espinoza by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police, who said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

