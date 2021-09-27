 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Foreman of R. Kelly’s 2008 jury ‘happy that justice was served’

Jamon Mytty said he still believes he and his fellow jurors made the right decision in 2008 “based on the evidence and the job we were given to do” in a trial famously missing the testimony of a victim. 

By Jon Seidel Updated
This June 13, 2008 file photo shows R&amp;B singer R. Kelly arriving at the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago.
This June 13, 2008 file photo shows R&B singer R. Kelly arriving at the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago.
AP

The foreman of the Cook County jury that acquitted R. Kelly back in 2008 said he was “happy that justice was served” for Kelly’s victims after news broke of Kelly’s conviction Monday in New York.

“I’m happy that there won’t be future victims, and so I think justice was served and I’m glad that there was that kind of evidence where they could easily reach a guilty verdict,” Jamon Mytty told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Still, Mytty said he believed he and his fellow jurors made the right decision in 2008 “based on the evidence and the job we were given to do” in a trial famously missing the testimony of a victim.

“If the victim or her parents had testified in that trial, my guess is the jury would have reached a much different outcome,” Mytty said.

Kelly went to trial in Cook County on child pornography charges in 2008. The trial revolved around a 26-minute, 39-second videotape sent anonymously to the Sun-Times early in 2002. It allegedly showed Kelly performing sex acts with an underage girl.

However, the girl who purportedly appeared in the tape refused to testify. And members of the jury pointed to that refusal as key to their decision to acquit Kelly.

“There wasn’t that level of proof or evidence that you could render a guilty verdict,” Mytty said.

Meanwhile, the trial that just ended in Brooklyn featured graphic testimony from multiple victims.

New to the R. Kelly case?
Need a refresher on what’s happened so far?

Check out these links for everything you need to know about Kelly’s federal trial in Brooklyn.

Mytty said he wished that kind of testimony would have been available in the trial in 2008. He said he watched the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” and casually followed the New York trial.

He also used words like “frustrating,” “disappointing” and “regretful” to describe his feelings about a situation that could have been resolved many years ago.

“My heart goes out to the victims prior to our trial and since that trial,” Mytty said.

In This Stream

R. Kelly’s Brooklyn trial

View all 32 stories

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Munoz joins what is becoming Chicago’s least exclusive club

Former Ald. Ricardo Muñoz is the first former or sitting Chicago alderperson to be convicted since Ald. Willie Cochran’s 2019 guilty plea added him to the crowd of those who’ve been found guilty of a crime — extortion, embezzlement, tax evasion and bribery among them.

By Sun-Times staff

Obama at ceremonial Obama Center groundbreaking Tuesday: At museum, artifacts to tell the Obama story

The Obama Museum is collecting artifacts to illustrate Barack and Michelle Obama’s life before, during and after their eight years in the White House.

By Lynn Sweet

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly, 54, guilty of all nine counts, including racketeering. Kelly wore a face mask below black-rimmed glasses, remaining motionless with eyes downcast, as the verdict was read in federal court in Brooklyn.

By Associated Press

Lake Michigan beaches closed, water plant shuttered after U.S. Steel spill in Northwest Indiana

The source of the rust-colored liquid is unknown but all Indiana Dunes National Park beaches are closed until further notice.

By Brett Chase

Top Chicago radio personality accused of coercing staffer to perform sexual favors

Eric Ferguson’s status at The Mix radio station emboldened him to pressure an assistant producer to perform oral sex, according to a pending lawsuit.

By Mitch Dudek

R. Kelly faces more charges in Chicago, elsewhere, so what happens next?

The R&B singer will confront that question after a roughly five-week trial featuring 45 government witnesses that ended with the singer facing 10 years to life in prison. The remaining federal case in Chicago, where he is charged with child pornography and obstruction of justice, is just as perilous.

By Jon Seidel