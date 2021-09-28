 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pedestrian killed, man and infant injured after car runs red light, crashes into building in Gresham

The driver struck another car before hitting a woman on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a collision Sept. 28, 2021, in Gresham.
A woman was killed and a man and infant were seriously injured when a car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

A 23-year-old man driving a Chevy Impala on 81st Street was passing through the intersection when a Chrysler 300 traveling on Racine ran a red light and struck his car, Chicago police said.

The Chrysler spun out and struck a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a business, according to police and Chicago fire officials. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The man driving the Chevy suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. An infant riding inside the car was also hospitalized in serious condition, fire officials said.

The woman who was killed has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the Chrysler — a 26-year-old man — was not injured, police said. Charges were pending, according to police.

