Notre Dame will play BYU in Las Vegas next season

The Fighting Irish and Cougars said Tuesday they will play Oct. 8, 2022, in a Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame.

By Associated Press
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the Notre Dame-BYU game in 2022.
David Becker/AP

Notre Dame and BYU will play each other at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season.

The Fighting Irish and Cougars said Tuesday they will play Oct. 8, 2022, in a Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame. This will be the eighth location Notre Dame has played one of its home games away from South Bend, Indiana.

This past week, the Irish had a Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin at Soldier Field. Notre Dame improved to 10-0 in series games. Fox Sports said the game with the Badgers drew 5.37 million viewers and was the most-watched college game of the weekend.

For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023.

Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played each other in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.

