Thunderstorms to hit Chicago Tuesday afternoon with possible hail and damaging winds

The storms will move into the Chicago area from the northwest around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

Thunderstorms will roll through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, bringing the potential for damaging hail and winds.

The storms will hit from the northwest around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Between a quarter- and half-inch of rain could fall by the evening. The chance of precipitation in Chicago is forecast at 60%.

The strongest winds, between noon and 6 p.m., could gust at 40 mph, the weather service said. There is also a limited risk of half-dollar-size hail.

The high temperature Tuesday may rise to 87 degrees, but forecasters warned swimmers and boaters to avoid Lake Michigan. Life-threatening waves could rise to 3 or 5 feet.

