Thunderstorms to hit Chicago Tuesday afternoon with possible hail and damaging winds

Thunderstorms will roll through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, bringing the potential for damaging hail and winds.

The storms will hit from the northwest around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Between a quarter- and half-inch of rain could fall by the evening. The chance of precipitation in Chicago is forecast at 60%.

The strongest winds, between noon and 6 p.m., could gust at 40 mph, the weather service said. There is also a limited risk of half-dollar-size hail.

The high temperature Tuesday may rise to 87 degrees, but forecasters warned swimmers and boaters to avoid Lake Michigan. Life-threatening waves could rise to 3 or 5 feet.