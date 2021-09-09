 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Father David Ryan reinstated as pastor of St. Francis de Sales in Lake Zurich; sexual abuse allegations ‘unfounded’

Ryan was asked to step away from pastoral duties last November following accusations he sexually abused minors about 25 years ago.

By Sun-Times Wire
St. Francis de Sales Parish and School, 135 S. Buesching Rd. in Lake Zurich.
St. Francis de Sales Parish and School, 135 S. Buesching Rd. in Lake Zurich.
Google maps

The Rev. David Ryan has been reinstated as pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School in Lake Zurich after an independent archdiocese investigation determined decades-old allegations of child abuse were unfounded.

Ryan was asked to step away from pastoral duties last November following accusations he sexually abused minors about 25 years ago while he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

The Independent Review Board of the Archdiocese of Chicago investigated the allegations and at an Aug. 21 meeting “found there was insufficient reason to suspect Father Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor,” Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in a letter to the St. Francis community.

Ryan fully cooperated with civil authorities and the Archdiocese of Chicago during the past months, Cupich wrote.

He was reinstated as pastor of St. Francis Thursday.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bears OLB Robert Quinn gets another shot to ‘make it the way you want it’

Sunday, he can turn the page — or compound a problem. On defense, no one’s play will be a bigger harbinger for the Bears’ season-long aspirations Sunday night than Quinn.

By Patrick Finley

Las muertes por COVID-19 superan el nivel más alto en casi siete meses en Illinois; hay restricción de viaje a todos los estados

El virus ha matado a 241 residentes en todo el estado en lo que va del mes y la gran mayoría de ellos no estaban vacunados.

By Mitchell Armentrout

‘Figuring it out’ after 9/11 — and for as long as it takes

My repairman’s observation on day of the World Trade Center attacks, that terrorism just keeps happening, remains just as true 20 years later.

By David McGrath

More money for cops doubles down on a historically failed anti-crime strategy

Chicago has more police officers per capita than most U.S. cities, including Los Angeles. But the city budgets only a tiny portion of money to services for housing and mental health.

By Letters to the Editor

Casting himself as an ‘outsider,’ California venture capitalist Sullivan enters GOP race to unseat Pritzker

In a campaign video, Illinois native Jesse Sullivan, founder of Alter Global in San Francisco, stresses his roots growing up in central Illinois and the values he learned in "the Land of Lincoln."

By Rachel Hinton

Organizaciones comunitarias se unen para combatir la violencia y abordar el sistema penal

Se espera que esos abogados puedan atender mejor las necesidades de sus clientes no solo en el sistema de justicia penal, sino también conectándolos con servicios que pueden mejorar su calidad de vida.

By Manny Ramos