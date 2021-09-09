5-month-old baby found in car with 2 men and a woman who were unconscious, apparently from drug overdose

A 5-month-old boy was found in a car on the South Side Thursday with two men and a woman who were unconscious, apparently from a drug overdose, according to Chicago police.

The baby appeared to be OK and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation, police said.

But the woman, 21, and one of the men, 23, were taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other man was revived by Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdose, and refused medical treatment.

Officers were called to the car around 1:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 67th Street in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said a gun was recovered from the car.