 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

5-month-old baby found in car with 2 men and a woman who were unconscious, apparently from drug overdose

Officers were called to the car around 1:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 67th Street in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

By Sun-Times Wire

A 5-month-old boy was found in a car on the South Side Thursday with two men and a woman who were unconscious, apparently from a drug overdose, according to Chicago police.

The baby appeared to be OK and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation, police said.

But the woman, 21, and one of the men, 23, were taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other man was revived by Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdose, and refused medical treatment.

Officers were called to the car around 1:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 67th Street in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said a gun was recovered from the car.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man who killed himself during police standoff at Pulaski Park hotel was suspect in a Kenosha murder

The body of the murder victim had been found in a Kenosha home the day before the standoff.

By Sun-Times Wire

4-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle while playing at park at elementary school in Harvey

The driver of the vehicle is in custody, officials said.

By Jermaine Nolen

Cubs playing their best baseball in months as rookie sensations provide energy boost

Rafael Ortega, Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel have been bright spots in a down season for the Cubs.

By Russell Dorsey

Slow play? Gaming board seeks final bids for Waukegan, south suburban casinos next month — so it can decide early next year

The winning bidders could receive initial approvals in January, about two and a half years after the new casino licenses were created — "a snail’s pace," one state legislator said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

15-year-old girl shot in Fernwood home, person of interest in custody

The girl was shot in the leg in the 10000 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Justice Department sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."

By Associated Press