Man charged with Homewood, Bolingbrook bank robberies

Antonio Collins allegedly robbed a Chase Bank branch in Bolingbrook on Dec. 21, and a BMO Harris Bank branch in Homewood on Jan. 3, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

By Sun-Times Wire
Surveillance image of a robbery suspect at a Chase Bank branch in Bolingbrook Dec. 21, 2021.
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

A Riverside man is accused of threatening to shoot people while robbing two banks in suburban Homewood and Bolingbrook.

Antonio Collins, 26, allegedly robbed a Chase Bank branch in Bolingbrook on Dec. 21, and a BMO Harris Bank branch in Homewood on Jan. 3, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

In both robberies, Collins allegedly handed a note to a teller demanding money and stating that he would shoot people if the teller didn’t comply, prosecutors said.

Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect at a Bolingbrook BMO Harris Bank branch Jan. 3, 2022.
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Collins made off with about $2,868 from the Chase robbery and $21,836 from the robbery at the BMO Harris branch, prosecutors said.

He was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of bank robbery, the state’s attorney’s office said. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.

Collins is set to appear at a detention hearing in federal court in Chicago at 3 p.m.

