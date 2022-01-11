High school basketball schedule for Jan. 11-Jan. 17

Check the school website or social media before heading to a game, there have been multiple cancellations every day. Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website.
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Byron, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at De La Salle, 7:00
DePaul at St. Ignatius, 7:00
Fenwick at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
Loyola at Montini, 7:00
Mount Carmel at Marmion, 7:00
St. Laurence at Providence, 7:00
St. Rita at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
DUPAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Marian Central, 7:00
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00
Marist at Carmel, 7:00
Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 6:00
North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00
Johnsburg at Woodstock North, 7:00
Richmond-Burton at Marengo, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
Hinckley-Big Rock at Hiawatha, 6:30
Indian Creek at DePue, 7:00
Serena at Leland, 7:00
Somonauk at LaMoille, 5:30
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
IC Catholic at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
St. Francis at Timothy Christian, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at McNamara, 7:30
Elmwood Park at Westmont, 7:30
Ridgewood at St. Edward, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
ITW-Speer at Butler, 7:00
Johnson at DRW, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Stevenson, 7:00
Mundelein at Lake Forest, 7:00
Warren at Libertyville, 7:00
Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Christian Life at South Beloit, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Bogan at Curie, 5:00
Brooks at Corliss, 5:00
Morgan Park at Hyde Park, 6:30
Phillips at Longwood, 6:30
Simeon at Kenwood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Hubbard at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
King at Kennedy, 6:15
Lindblom at Tilden, 5:00
Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Dunbar, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Carver at Harlan, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Dyett, 5:00
South Shore at ACE Amandla, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Agricultural Science, 5:0
Vocational at Fenger, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Crane at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at Instituto Health, 5:00
Back of the Yards at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Gage Park, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Hancock, 5:00
Kelly at DuSable, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at EPIC, 5:00
Goode at Bowen, 5:00
Hirsch at UC-Woodlawn
Julian at Washington, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Donovan at Clifton Central, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00
Grace Christian at St. Anne, 7:00
Grant Park at Tri-Point, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bremen at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Hillcrest at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Lemont at Richards, 6:30
Oak Forest at Eisenhower, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Argo, PPD
Thornton Fr. South at Shepard, 1-24 PPD
Tinley Park at Reavis, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Bloom, 6:00
Thornridge at Rich, 7:30
Thornwood at Kankakee, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Plainfield South, 6:30
Oswego at Joliet West, 6:30
Oswego East at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Plainfield North at Joliet Central, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield East, 6:30
Yorkville at Romeoville, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at Fenton, 7:00
Streamwood at Larkin, 7:00
West Chicago at Elgin, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30
Morton at Willowbrook, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Proviso West, 7:30
Lyons at York, 7:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Bulls at Chicago Christian, 7:30
Coal City at Seneca, 7:00
Fasman Yeshiva at CPSA, 6:00
Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Hersey at Maine South, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Thornton, 6:30
LaSalle-Peru at Streator, 6:45
Maine West at Elk Grove, 2-12 PPD
Marquette at Newark, 7:00
Marquette Manor at Schaumburg Christian, 5:45
Niles North at Evanston, 7:00
Orion at Rock Falls, 7:00
Orr at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Pontiac at Morris, 7:00
Putnam County at Eureka, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:30
Wheeling at Niles West, 6:30
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
DUKANE
Batavia at St. Charles North, 7:15
Glenbard North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15
Lake Park at Geneva, 7:15
St. Charles East at Wheaton North, 7:15
DUPAGE VALLEY
Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at McHenry, 7:00
Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Ottawa at Rochelle, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
British School at Wolcott, 5:00
METRO PREP
Lycee Francais at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30
NIC - 10
Auburn at Belvidere, 7:00
Belvidere North at Hononegah, 7:00
Harlem at Boylan, 7:00
Jefferson at Freeport, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Baker at Noble Academy, 7:00
Noble Street at Muchin, 7:00
Pritzker at Mansueto, 7:00
Rauner at Hansberry, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at North Chicago, 7:00
Grayslake North at Wauconda, 7:00
Lakes at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Round Lake at Antioch, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Clark at Lane, 5:00
Farragut at Marshall, 5:00
Lincoln Park at North Lawndale, 5:00
Schurz at Orr, 6:30
Westinghouse at Young, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Foreman at Prosser, 6:00
Lake View at Mather, 5:00
Senn at Uplift, 5:00
Sullivan at Northside, 5:00
Taft at Von Stueben, 6:15
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Austin at Clemente, 5:00
Collins at Raby, 5:00
Payton at Jones, 6:30
Wells at Legal Prep, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Amundsen at Alcott, 5:00
Disney at North Grand, 5:00
Marine at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:)0
Rickover at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00
Steinmetz at Roosevelt, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Chicago Tech, 5:00
Douglass at Little Village, 5:00
Juarez at Ogden, 6:30
Kelvyn Park at Manley, 5:00
Phoenix at Spry, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Thornton at Thornridge, 6:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bolingbrook at Oswego East, 6:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Christian Heritage, 7:00
Donovan at Iroquois West, 7:30
Excel-Englewood at Horizon-McKinley
Hope Academy at Rowe-Clark, 6:30
IC Catholic at Walther Christian, 7:00
Ida Crown at Westmont, 7:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Urban Prep-West, 5:00
LaMoille at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Larkin at Glenbard West, 7:30
Minooka at Lockport, 6:30
Notre Dame at Northridge, 6:00
Oswego at Metea Valley, 7:00
Somonauk at Mendota, 7:00
Stillman Valley at Kaneland, 7:00
Wethersfield at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
LAKES
Naperville Central at Nazareth, 7:00
Thursday, January 13, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
North Boone at Dixon, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker at University High, PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Rochelle at Sycamore, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Woodstock, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Lycee Francais, 6:00
NIC - 10
Freeport at Rockford East, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
UIC at Golder, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls at ITW-Speer, 7:00
DRW at Comer, 7:00
Johnson at Butler, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Brooks at Bogan, 5:00
Corliss at Phillips, 5:00
Hyde Park at Simeon, 5:00
Kenwood at Curie, 5:00
Longwood at Morgan Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Dunbar at Lindblom, 5:00
Hubbard at Solorio, 5:00
Kennedy at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
King at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Tilden at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Harlan, 5:00
Dyett at South Shore, 5:00
Fenger at Carver, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
Vocational at ACE Amandla, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Soto at Excel-Englewood, 5:00
DuSable at Gage Park, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Instituto Health at Hancock, 5:00
Kelly at Back of the Yards, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Hirsch, 5:00
Julian at Air Force, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Chicago Military, 5:00
Washington at Goode, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Ogden at Little Village, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Crete-Monee, 5:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, 6:15
NON CONFERENCE
Beacon at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30
Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Proviso East at Proviso West, 6:00
Rockford Lutheran at Marengo, 7:00
Valeo at Christian Life, 7:00
Waldorf at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30
Burlington Central vs. Woodstock North, 7:00
LAKES
Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
Young vs. New Madrid County Central (MO), 4:30
Friday, January 14, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
De La Salle at Loyola, 7:00
Marmion at Leo, 7:00
Montini at St. Rita, 7:15
Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at DePaul, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Mount Carmel, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Maine West at Highland Park, 7:00
Niles North at Maine East, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Deerfield, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Niles West, 7:00
Glenbrook South at Evanston, 7:00
Maine South at New Trier, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00
Northtown at Ellison, 7:00
Walther Christian at Cristo Rey, 6:30
DUPAGE VALLEY
Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 7:00
Marist at St. Patrick, 7:00
Notre Dame at Marian Central, 7:00
St. Viator at Carmel, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at McHenry, 7:30
Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30
Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7:30
Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7:30
Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Lisle at Coal City, 6:45
Manteno at Herscher, 7:00
Peotone at Wilmington, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Francis Parker, 6:00
Latin at North Shore, 6:00
University High at Elgin Academy, PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00
Ottawa at Plano, 7:00
Sandwich at Kaneland, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Waldorf at Lycee Francais, 5:30
LITTLE TEN
Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 7:00
Indian Creek at Somonauk, 7:00
LaMoille at Serena. 7:00
Leland at Newark, 7:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30
IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Timothy Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Elmwood Park at Aurora Central, 7:00
Ridgewood at McNamara, 7:30
St. Edward at Westmont, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Elk Grove at Wheeling, 7:30
Hersey at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Conant at Barrington, 7:30
Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 7:30
Schaumburg at Fremd, 7:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Warren, 7:00
Libertyville at Stevenson, 7:00
Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Mundelein, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Mooseheart, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Farragut at Schurz, 5:00
Lane at Lincoln Park, 5:00
Marshall at Clark, 5:00
North Lawndale at Westinghouse, 5:00
Young at Orr, PPD
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
King at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Mather at Northside, 5:00
Prosser at Lake View, 5:00
Senn at Sullivan, 5:00
Uplift at Taft, 7:00
Von Steuben at Foreman, 6:15
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Collins at Austin, 5:00
Jones at Clemente, 6:30
Legal Prep at Payton, 6:30
Perspectives-MSA at Wells, 5:00
Raby at Crane, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Chicago Math & Science at Amundsen, 5:00
Marine at Disney, 5:00
North Grand at Steinmetz, 5:00
Rickover at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Roosevelt st ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Manley, 5:)0
Chicago Tech at Phoenix, 6:30
Juarez at Kelvyn Park, 6:30
Spry at Dpouglass, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Momence, 7:00
Clifton Central at Grant Park, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Grace Christian, 7:00
St. Anne at Donovan, 7:00
Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bremen at Thornton Fr. North, PPD
Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, PPD
Oak Forest at Tinley Park, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Richards at Eisenhower, 6:30
Shepard at Argo, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Bloom, 6:30
Thornwood at Thornton, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Joliet West at Oswego East, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 6:30
Plainfield East at Minooka, 6:30
Plainfield South at Oswego, 6:30
Romeoville at Plainfield North, 6:30
West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:00
TRI-COUNTY
Midland at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Putnam County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30
Seneca at Marquette, 7:30
Woodland at Dwight, 7:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Bartlett, 7:00
Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00
Fenton at Glenbard East, 7:00
Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00
West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Leyden at Willowbrook, 7:30
Proviso East at Morton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
York at Downers Grove North, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Chesterton Holy Family at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:45
Christian Life at Faith Christian, 7:30
DRW at Fenwick, 7:00
Geneva at Belvidere North, 7:00
Hinsdale Central at St. Charles North, 7:15
Mendota at Rock Falls, 7:00
Noble Street at Holy Trinity, 7:00
Oregon at Amboy, PPD
Proviso West at Downers Grove South, 7:00
Rauner at CPSA, 4:30
Richmond-Burton at Byron, 7:00
UC-Woodlawn at Holy Trinity, 5:00
Westlake Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
Young vs. TBD
Saturday, January 15, 2022
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Solorio at Dunbar, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Vocational, 1:00
TRI-COUNTY
Henry-Senachwine at Midland, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Leland, 4:30
Boylan at DePaul, 5:30
Cary-Grove at Vernon Hills, 2:00
Cissna Park at St. Anne, 7:00
Coal City at Beecher, 3:30
Conant at Wheeling, 4:30
Corliss at North Chicago, 7:00
Cornerstone (Bloomington) at Tri-Point, 7:00
Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI) at Cristo Rey-St. Marti
Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 12:45
Downers Grove North at Crystal Lake South, 2:00
Dundee-Crown at Ottawa, 6:00
Geneva at Hersey, 6:00
Grant at Barrington, 6:00
Herscher at Dwight, 7:00
Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00
Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 2:00
Jacobs at St. Charles North, 4:30
Johnsburg at Wauconda, 4:30
Kankakee at Vocational, TBA
Leo at Richards, 1:30
Maine West at Leyden, 2:30
McNamara at Grace Christian, 6:00
Newark at Plano, 6:00
Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 2:30
Plainfield East at Hinsdale Central, 1:30
Princeton LaSalle-Peru, 6:00
Roanoke-Benson at Princeville, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Freeport, 5:00
Rolling Meadows at Evanston, 4:00
Serena at Hall, 5:30
Stagg at Addison Trail, 6:00
Streator at Morris, 5:30
Urban Prep-Englewood at Englewood STEM, 2:00
Von Steuben at Schaumburg, 4:30
Watseka at Grant Park, 7:00
Westmont at Rochelle, 3:00
Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 6:30
Woodstock at Elgin, 1:00
Yorkville at Kaneland, 6:00
Yorkville Christian at Glenbrook South, 4:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Lyons vs. Marian Central, 9:00a
Wheaton North vs. Woodstock North, 10:30
Lyons vs. DeKalb, 12:00
Burlington Central vs. Wheaton North, 1:30
CRISTO REY
Goode vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 10:00
Cristo Rey vs. Urban Prep-West, 11:30
DEERFIELD
Lake Forest vs. Northside, 10:00
Lemont vs. Notre Dame, 11:30
Deerfield vs. Mather, 12:00
St. Patrick vs. Grayslake Central, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 3:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 3:30
Semi-Final, 5:30
GALESBURG
Galesburg vs. Comer, 11:30
Schaumburg Christian vs. Quest (Peoria), 1:00
Dunlap vs. Orr, 2:30
Comer vs. Quest (Peoria), 4:00
Schaumburg Christian vs. Dunlap, 5:30
Orr vs. Galesburg, 7:00
HONONEGAH
Hononegah vs. Normal West, 12:00
Neuqua Valley vs. Normal, 1:30
Normal West vs. Neuqua Valley, 4:30
Normal vs. Hononegah, 6:00
JEFFERSON
Harlem vs. Winnebago, 10:00
Batavia vs. Thornton Fr. South, 11:30
Bogan vs. Guilford, 1:00
Jefferson vs. TBA, 2:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Harlem, 4:00
Guilford vs. Batavia, 5:30
Jefferson vs. Bogan, 7:00
LAKES
Waukegan vs. Naperville Central/Nazareth, 10:00
St. Viator vs. Highland Park/Grayslake North, 11:30
Lakes vs. Naperville Central/Nazareth, 1:00
Fremd vs. Highland Park/Grayslake North, 2:30
LAKE ZURICH
Consolation Semi-Final
Consolation Semi-Final
Semi-Final
Semi-Final
MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH
at Maine South
Crete-Monee vs. Maine South, 11:00
Maine East vs. Perspectives-MSA, 12:30
at Maine East
Maine South vs. Perspectives-MSA, 4:00
Crete-Monee vs. Maine East, 5:30
MOLINE
Alleman vs. Riverdale, 2:00
Moline vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30
Limestone vs. Rockridge, 5:00
Marian Catholic vs. Rock Island, 6:30
Moline vs. Carmel, 8:00
PECATONICA
Scales Mound vs. Durand, 9:00a
Eastland vs. Intrinsic-Belmont, 10:30
Pecatonica vs. Galena, 12:00
East Dubuque vs. Polo, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 6:00
ROMEOVILLE
Hillcrest vs. Soldan (MO), 1:45
Lincoln-Way East vs. Proviso East, 3:15
Joliet West vs. Curie, 5:00
Romeoville vs. Brother Rice, 6:45
SOUTH BELOIT
Harvest Christian vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 9:00a
Stillman Valley vs. North Boone, 10:30
South Beloit vs. Oregon, 12:00
Forreston vs. Harvard, 1:30
Ashton-Franklin Centr vs. North Boone, 3:00
Harvest Christian vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30
Harvard vs. Oregon, 6:00
South Beloit vs. Forreston, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MA)
Simeon vs. Gil St. Bernard (NJ), 10:30
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
Young vs. TBD
STERLING
Hinsdale South vs. Christ the King, 11:00
Sterling vs. Antioch, 12:30
Christ the King vs. Dixon, 2:00
Antioch vs. Hinsdale South, 3:30
Dixon vs. Sterling, 5:30
TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
Riverside-Brookfield vs. LaLumiere (IN), 1:30
Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00
Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30
Rockford Lutheran at Timothy Christian, 6:00
WEST CARROLL
Prince of Peace (IA) vs. Stockton, 10:30
Orangeville vs. Milledgeville, 12:00
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Warren (IL)
DePue vs. West Carroll, 3:00
Easton Valley (IA) vs. Aquin, 4:30
Byron vs. Newman, 6:00
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Naperville North vs. Glenbard North, 9:30a
Benet vs. Plainfield South, 9:30a
Joliet Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11:00
St. Francis vs. Metea Valley, 11:00
Glenbard North vs. Rockford East, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Warren, 1:00
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Joliet Central, 2:30
Metea Valley vs. Huntley, 2:30
Rockford East vs. Naperville North, 4:30
Warren vs. Benet, 4:30
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, 6:
Huntley vs. St. Francis, 6:00
Sunday, January 16, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Senn at Muchin, TBA
CRISTO REY
Cristo Rey vs. ACERO-Soto, 2:00
SPRINGFIELD (MA)
De La Salle vs. Cardinal Hayes (NY), 3:00
Monday, January 17, 2022
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Jones at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00
Payton at Collins, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bowen at Crane, 1:00
Byron at Sycamore, 7:00
Conant at Glenbrook South, 1:30
Earlville at Midland, 7:00
Hoffman Estates at Vernon Hills, 2:30
Home Run Kids at Ida Crown, 7:45
Loyola at Evanston, 6:00
Oak Forest at St. Rita, 6:30
Peoria Christian at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Princeville at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Raby at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30
Richmond-Burton at Westlake Christian, 7:00
St. Laurence at Romeoville, 6:30
Taft at St. Charles East, 3:00
UIC at Phoenix, 5:00
Woodstock at Belvidere, 4:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Fifth Place, 9:00a
Third Place, 10:30
Championship, 12:00
DEERFIELD
Seventh Place, 4:30
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 6:00
DUNBAR
Proviso West vs. Dunbar
FENWICK
Fenwick vs. Glenbard West, 1:00
New Trier vs. Bolingbrook, 2:30
GENEVA
Elk Grove vs. Prairie Ridge, 10:30
Yorkville vs. Montini, 12:00
Stevenson vs. St. Charles North, 1:30
Hampshire vs. Lake Park, 3:00
West Aurora vs. Marist, 4:30
York vs. Neuqua Valley, 6:00
Downers Grove South vs. Geneva, 7:30
HYDE PARK
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Plainfield Central, 10:30
Urbana vs. Hammond Central, 12:15
DePaul vs. Milwaukee Science, 1:45
Metamora vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 3:15
Joliet West vs. Phillips, 4:45
Hyde Park vs. Lincoln Park, 6:15
JEFFERSON
Byron vs. Jefferson, 9:00a
Guilford vs. Normal, 10:30
Jefferson vs. Thornton Fr. South, 12:00
Batavia vs. Bogan, 1:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Guilford, 3:00
Harlem vs. Batavia, 4:30
Bogan vs. Boylan, 6:00
Rockford Lutheran vs. Harlem, 7:30
LAKES
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:30
Third Place, 1:00
Championship, 2:30
LAKE ZURICH
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 1:00
Third Place, 11:30
Championship, 2:30
MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH
at Maine South
Maine South vs. Schurz, 11:00
Maine East vs. Perspectives-Lead, 12:30
at Maine East
Maine South vs. Perspectives-Lead, 4:00
Maine East vs. Schurz, 5:30
MOLINE
Marian Catholic vs. Limestone, 11:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Rock Island, 12:30
Moline vs. Riverdale, 2:00
Carmel vs. Alleman, 3:30
Waubonsie Valley vs. Rockridge, 5:00
PECATONICA
7th Place, 6:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 3:00
Championship, 7:30
SOUTH BELOIT
Oregon vs. Forreston, 9:00a
South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30
Stillman Valley vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 12:00
North Boone vs. Harvest Christian, 1:30
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MA)
Young vs. Christ the King (NY), 9:00a
STERLING
Sterling vs. Christ the King, 11:00
Dixon vs. Hinsdale South, 12:30
Christ the King vs. Antioch, 2:00
Hinsdale South vs. Sterling, 3:30
Antioch vs. Dixon, 5:30
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
9th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a
9th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a
5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
Semi-Final, 12:30
Semi-Final, 2:00
11th Place, 12:30
9th Place, 2:00
7th Place, 3:30
5th Place, 3:30
3rd Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30