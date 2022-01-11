 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball schedule for Jan. 11-Jan. 17

The full schedule for the next seven days.

By Jack Gleason
Burlington Central’s Zac Schmidt (25) defends as Jacobs’ Nick McCoy (10) controls the ball.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Check the school website or social media before heading to a game, there have been multiple cancellations every day. Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Byron, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at De La Salle, 7:00

DePaul at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Fenwick at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

Loyola at Montini, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Marmion, 7:00

St. Laurence at Providence, 7:00

St. Rita at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

DUPAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Marian Central, 7:00

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00

Marist at Carmel, 7:00

Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 6:00

North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00

Johnsburg at Woodstock North, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Marengo, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

Hinckley-Big Rock at Hiawatha, 6:30

Indian Creek at DePue, 7:00

Serena at Leland, 7:00

Somonauk at LaMoille, 5:30

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

IC Catholic at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

St. Francis at Timothy Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at McNamara, 7:30

Elmwood Park at Westmont, 7:30

Ridgewood at St. Edward, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

ITW-Speer at Butler, 7:00

Johnson at DRW, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Stevenson, 7:00

Mundelein at Lake Forest, 7:00

Warren at Libertyville, 7:00

Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Christian Life at South Beloit, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Bogan at Curie, 5:00

Brooks at Corliss, 5:00

Morgan Park at Hyde Park, 6:30

Phillips at Longwood, 6:30

Simeon at Kenwood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Hubbard at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

King at Kennedy, 6:15

Lindblom at Tilden, 5:00

Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Dunbar, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Carver at Harlan, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Dyett, 5:00

South Shore at ACE Amandla, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Agricultural Science, 5:0

Vocational at Fenger, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Crane at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at Instituto Health, 5:00

Back of the Yards at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Gage Park, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Hancock, 5:00

Kelly at DuSable, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at EPIC, 5:00

Goode at Bowen, 5:00

Hirsch at UC-Woodlawn

Julian at Washington, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at Clifton Central, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00

Grace Christian at St. Anne, 7:00

Grant Park at Tri-Point, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Hillcrest at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Lemont at Richards, 6:30

Oak Forest at Eisenhower, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Argo, PPD

Thornton Fr. South at Shepard, 1-24 PPD

Tinley Park at Reavis, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Bloom, 6:00

Thornridge at Rich, 7:30

Thornwood at Kankakee, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Plainfield South, 6:30

Oswego at Joliet West, 6:30

Oswego East at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Plainfield North at Joliet Central, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield East, 6:30

Yorkville at Romeoville, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at Fenton, 7:00

Streamwood at Larkin, 7:00

West Chicago at Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30

Morton at Willowbrook, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Proviso West, 7:30

Lyons at York, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Bulls at Chicago Christian, 7:30

Coal City at Seneca, 7:00

Fasman Yeshiva at CPSA, 6:00

Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Hersey at Maine South, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Thornton, 6:30

LaSalle-Peru at Streator, 6:45

Maine West at Elk Grove, 2-12 PPD

Marquette at Newark, 7:00

Marquette Manor at Schaumburg Christian, 5:45

Niles North at Evanston, 7:00

Orion at Rock Falls, 7:00

Orr at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Pontiac at Morris, 7:00

Putnam County at Eureka, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:30

Wheeling at Niles West, 6:30

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

DUKANE

Batavia at St. Charles North, 7:15

Glenbard North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15

Lake Park at Geneva, 7:15

St. Charles East at Wheaton North, 7:15

DUPAGE VALLEY

Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at McHenry, 7:00

Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Ottawa at Rochelle, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

British School at Wolcott, 5:00

METRO PREP

Lycee Francais at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30

NIC - 10

Auburn at Belvidere, 7:00

Belvidere North at Hononegah, 7:00

Harlem at Boylan, 7:00

Jefferson at Freeport, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Baker at Noble Academy, 7:00

Noble Street at Muchin, 7:00

Pritzker at Mansueto, 7:00

Rauner at Hansberry, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at North Chicago, 7:00

Grayslake North at Wauconda, 7:00

Lakes at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Round Lake at Antioch, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Clark at Lane, 5:00

Farragut at Marshall, 5:00

Lincoln Park at North Lawndale, 5:00

Schurz at Orr, 6:30

Westinghouse at Young, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Foreman at Prosser, 6:00

Lake View at Mather, 5:00

Senn at Uplift, 5:00

Sullivan at Northside, 5:00

Taft at Von Stueben, 6:15

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Austin at Clemente, 5:00

Collins at Raby, 5:00

Payton at Jones, 6:30

Wells at Legal Prep, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Amundsen at Alcott, 5:00

Disney at North Grand, 5:00

Marine at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:)0

Rickover at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

Steinmetz at Roosevelt, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Chicago Tech, 5:00

Douglass at Little Village, 5:00

Juarez at Ogden, 6:30

Kelvyn Park at Manley, 5:00

Phoenix at Spry, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Thornton at Thornridge, 6:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bolingbrook at Oswego East, 6:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Christian Heritage, 7:00

Donovan at Iroquois West, 7:30

Excel-Englewood at Horizon-McKinley

Hope Academy at Rowe-Clark, 6:30

IC Catholic at Walther Christian, 7:00

Ida Crown at Westmont, 7:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Urban Prep-West, 5:00

LaMoille at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Larkin at Glenbard West, 7:30

Minooka at Lockport, 6:30

Notre Dame at Northridge, 6:00

Oswego at Metea Valley, 7:00

Somonauk at Mendota, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Kaneland, 7:00

Wethersfield at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

LAKES

Naperville Central at Nazareth, 7:00

Thursday, January 13, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Dixon, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at University High, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Rochelle at Sycamore, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Woodstock, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Lycee Francais, 6:00

NIC - 10

Freeport at Rockford East, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

UIC at Golder, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls at ITW-Speer, 7:00

DRW at Comer, 7:00

Johnson at Butler, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Brooks at Bogan, 5:00

Corliss at Phillips, 5:00

Hyde Park at Simeon, 5:00

Kenwood at Curie, 5:00

Longwood at Morgan Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at Lindblom, 5:00

Hubbard at Solorio, 5:00

Kennedy at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

King at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Tilden at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Harlan, 5:00

Dyett at South Shore, 5:00

Fenger at Carver, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Vocational at ACE Amandla, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Soto at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

DuSable at Gage Park, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Instituto Health at Hancock, 5:00

Kelly at Back of the Yards, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Hirsch, 5:00

Julian at Air Force, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Chicago Military, 5:00

Washington at Goode, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Ogden at Little Village, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Crete-Monee, 5:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, 6:15

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30

Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Proviso East at Proviso West, 6:00

Rockford Lutheran at Marengo, 7:00

Valeo at Christian Life, 7:00

Waldorf at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30

Burlington Central vs. Woodstock North, 7:00

LAKES

Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

Young vs. New Madrid County Central (MO), 4:30

Friday, January 14, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at Loyola, 7:00

Marmion at Leo, 7:00

Montini at St. Rita, 7:15

Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at DePaul, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Mount Carmel, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine West at Highland Park, 7:00

Niles North at Maine East, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Deerfield, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Niles West, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Evanston, 7:00

Maine South at New Trier, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00

Northtown at Ellison, 7:00

Walther Christian at Cristo Rey, 6:30

DUPAGE VALLEY

Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 7:00

Marist at St. Patrick, 7:00

Notre Dame at Marian Central, 7:00

St. Viator at Carmel, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at McHenry, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7:30

Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7:30

Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Lisle at Coal City, 6:45

Manteno at Herscher, 7:00

Peotone at Wilmington, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Francis Parker, 6:00

Latin at North Shore, 6:00

University High at Elgin Academy, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00

Ottawa at Plano, 7:00

Sandwich at Kaneland, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Waldorf at Lycee Francais, 5:30

LITTLE TEN

Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 7:00

Indian Creek at Somonauk, 7:00

LaMoille at Serena. 7:00

Leland at Newark, 7:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30

IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Timothy Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Elmwood Park at Aurora Central, 7:00

Ridgewood at McNamara, 7:30

St. Edward at Westmont, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Wheeling, 7:30

Hersey at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Conant at Barrington, 7:30

Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 7:30

Schaumburg at Fremd, 7:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Warren, 7:00

Libertyville at Stevenson, 7:00

Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Mundelein, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Mooseheart, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Farragut at Schurz, 5:00

Lane at Lincoln Park, 5:00

Marshall at Clark, 5:00

North Lawndale at Westinghouse, 5:00

Young at Orr, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

King at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Mather at Northside, 5:00

Prosser at Lake View, 5:00

Senn at Sullivan, 5:00

Uplift at Taft, 7:00

Von Steuben at Foreman, 6:15

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Collins at Austin, 5:00

Jones at Clemente, 6:30

Legal Prep at Payton, 6:30

Perspectives-MSA at Wells, 5:00

Raby at Crane, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Chicago Math & Science at Amundsen, 5:00

Marine at Disney, 5:00

North Grand at Steinmetz, 5:00

Rickover at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Roosevelt st ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Manley, 5:)0

Chicago Tech at Phoenix, 6:30

Juarez at Kelvyn Park, 6:30

Spry at Dpouglass, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Momence, 7:00

Clifton Central at Grant Park, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Grace Christian, 7:00

St. Anne at Donovan, 7:00

Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bremen at Thornton Fr. North, PPD

Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, PPD

Oak Forest at Tinley Park, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Richards at Eisenhower, 6:30

Shepard at Argo, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Bloom, 6:30

Thornwood at Thornton, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet West at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 6:30

Plainfield East at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield South at Oswego, 6:30

Romeoville at Plainfield North, 6:30

West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:00

TRI-COUNTY

Midland at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Putnam County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

Seneca at Marquette, 7:30

Woodland at Dwight, 7:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Bartlett, 7:00

Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00

Fenton at Glenbard East, 7:00

Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00

West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Leyden at Willowbrook, 7:30

Proviso East at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

York at Downers Grove North, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Chesterton Holy Family at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:45

Christian Life at Faith Christian, 7:30

DRW at Fenwick, 7:00

Geneva at Belvidere North, 7:00

Hinsdale Central at St. Charles North, 7:15

Mendota at Rock Falls, 7:00

Noble Street at Holy Trinity, 7:00

Oregon at Amboy, PPD

Proviso West at Downers Grove South, 7:00

Rauner at CPSA, 4:30

Richmond-Burton at Byron, 7:00

UC-Woodlawn at Holy Trinity, 5:00

Westlake Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

Young vs. TBD

Saturday, January 15, 2022

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Solorio at Dunbar, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Vocational, 1:00

TRI-COUNTY

Henry-Senachwine at Midland, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Leland, 4:30

Boylan at DePaul, 5:30

Cary-Grove at Vernon Hills, 2:00

Cissna Park at St. Anne, 7:00

Coal City at Beecher, 3:30

Conant at Wheeling, 4:30

Corliss at North Chicago, 7:00

Cornerstone (Bloomington) at Tri-Point, 7:00

Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI) at Cristo Rey-St. Marti

Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 12:45

Downers Grove North at Crystal Lake South, 2:00

Dundee-Crown at Ottawa, 6:00

Geneva at Hersey, 6:00

Grant at Barrington, 6:00

Herscher at Dwight, 7:00

Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 2:00

Jacobs at St. Charles North, 4:30

Johnsburg at Wauconda, 4:30

Kankakee at Vocational, TBA

Leo at Richards, 1:30

Maine West at Leyden, 2:30

McNamara at Grace Christian, 6:00

Newark at Plano, 6:00

Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 2:30

Plainfield East at Hinsdale Central, 1:30

Princeton LaSalle-Peru, 6:00

Roanoke-Benson at Princeville, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Freeport, 5:00

Rolling Meadows at Evanston, 4:00

Serena at Hall, 5:30

Stagg at Addison Trail, 6:00

Streator at Morris, 5:30

Urban Prep-Englewood at Englewood STEM, 2:00

Von Steuben at Schaumburg, 4:30

Watseka at Grant Park, 7:00

Westmont at Rochelle, 3:00

Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 6:30

Woodstock at Elgin, 1:00

Yorkville at Kaneland, 6:00

Yorkville Christian at Glenbrook South, 4:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Lyons vs. Marian Central, 9:00a

Wheaton North vs. Woodstock North, 10:30

Lyons vs. DeKalb, 12:00

Burlington Central vs. Wheaton North, 1:30

CRISTO REY

Goode vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 10:00

Cristo Rey vs. Urban Prep-West, 11:30

DEERFIELD

Lake Forest vs. Northside, 10:00

Lemont vs. Notre Dame, 11:30

Deerfield vs. Mather, 12:00

St. Patrick vs. Grayslake Central, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 3:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 3:30

Semi-Final, 5:30

GALESBURG

Galesburg vs. Comer, 11:30

Schaumburg Christian vs. Quest (Peoria), 1:00

Dunlap vs. Orr, 2:30

Comer vs. Quest (Peoria), 4:00

Schaumburg Christian vs. Dunlap, 5:30

Orr vs. Galesburg, 7:00

HONONEGAH

Hononegah vs. Normal West, 12:00

Neuqua Valley vs. Normal, 1:30

Normal West vs. Neuqua Valley, 4:30

Normal vs. Hononegah, 6:00

JEFFERSON

Harlem vs. Winnebago, 10:00

Batavia vs. Thornton Fr. South, 11:30

Bogan vs. Guilford, 1:00

Jefferson vs. TBA, 2:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Harlem, 4:00

Guilford vs. Batavia, 5:30

Jefferson vs. Bogan, 7:00

LAKES

Waukegan vs. Naperville Central/Nazareth, 10:00

St. Viator vs. Highland Park/Grayslake North, 11:30

Lakes vs. Naperville Central/Nazareth, 1:00

Fremd vs. Highland Park/Grayslake North, 2:30

LAKE ZURICH

Consolation Semi-Final

Consolation Semi-Final

Semi-Final

Semi-Final

MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH

at Maine South

Crete-Monee vs. Maine South, 11:00

Maine East vs. Perspectives-MSA, 12:30

at Maine East

Maine South vs. Perspectives-MSA, 4:00

Crete-Monee vs. Maine East, 5:30

MOLINE

Alleman vs. Riverdale, 2:00

Moline vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30

Limestone vs. Rockridge, 5:00

Marian Catholic vs. Rock Island, 6:30

Moline vs. Carmel, 8:00

PECATONICA

Scales Mound vs. Durand, 9:00a

Eastland vs. Intrinsic-Belmont, 10:30

Pecatonica vs. Galena, 12:00

East Dubuque vs. Polo, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 6:00

ROMEOVILLE

Hillcrest vs. Soldan (MO), 1:45

Lincoln-Way East vs. Proviso East, 3:15

Joliet West vs. Curie, 5:00

Romeoville vs. Brother Rice, 6:45

SOUTH BELOIT

Harvest Christian vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 9:00a

Stillman Valley vs. North Boone, 10:30

South Beloit vs. Oregon, 12:00

Forreston vs. Harvard, 1:30

Ashton-Franklin Centr vs. North Boone, 3:00

Harvest Christian vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30

Harvard vs. Oregon, 6:00

South Beloit vs. Forreston, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MA)

Simeon vs. Gil St. Bernard (NJ), 10:30

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

Young vs. TBD

STERLING

Hinsdale South vs. Christ the King, 11:00

Sterling vs. Antioch, 12:30

Christ the King vs. Dixon, 2:00

Antioch vs. Hinsdale South, 3:30

Dixon vs. Sterling, 5:30

TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN

Riverside-Brookfield vs. LaLumiere (IN), 1:30

Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00

Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30

Rockford Lutheran at Timothy Christian, 6:00

WEST CARROLL

Prince of Peace (IA) vs. Stockton, 10:30

Orangeville vs. Milledgeville, 12:00

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Warren (IL)

DePue vs. West Carroll, 3:00

Easton Valley (IA) vs. Aquin, 4:30

Byron vs. Newman, 6:00

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Naperville North vs. Glenbard North, 9:30a

Benet vs. Plainfield South, 9:30a

Joliet Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11:00

St. Francis vs. Metea Valley, 11:00

Glenbard North vs. Rockford East, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Warren, 1:00

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Joliet Central, 2:30

Metea Valley vs. Huntley, 2:30

Rockford East vs. Naperville North, 4:30

Warren vs. Benet, 4:30

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, 6:

Huntley vs. St. Francis, 6:00

Sunday, January 16, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Senn at Muchin, TBA

CRISTO REY

Cristo Rey vs. ACERO-Soto, 2:00

SPRINGFIELD (MA)

De La Salle vs. Cardinal Hayes (NY), 3:00

Monday, January 17, 2022

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Jones at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00

Payton at Collins, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bowen at Crane, 1:00

Byron at Sycamore, 7:00

Conant at Glenbrook South, 1:30

Earlville at Midland, 7:00

Hoffman Estates at Vernon Hills, 2:30

Home Run Kids at Ida Crown, 7:45

Loyola at Evanston, 6:00

Oak Forest at St. Rita, 6:30

Peoria Christian at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Princeville at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Raby at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30

Richmond-Burton at Westlake Christian, 7:00

St. Laurence at Romeoville, 6:30

Taft at St. Charles East, 3:00

UIC at Phoenix, 5:00

Woodstock at Belvidere, 4:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Fifth Place, 9:00a

Third Place, 10:30

Championship, 12:00

DEERFIELD

Seventh Place, 4:30

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 6:00

DUNBAR

Proviso West vs. Dunbar

FENWICK

Fenwick vs. Glenbard West, 1:00

New Trier vs. Bolingbrook, 2:30

GENEVA

Elk Grove vs. Prairie Ridge, 10:30

Yorkville vs. Montini, 12:00

Stevenson vs. St. Charles North, 1:30

Hampshire vs. Lake Park, 3:00

West Aurora vs. Marist, 4:30

York vs. Neuqua Valley, 6:00

Downers Grove South vs. Geneva, 7:30

HYDE PARK

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Plainfield Central, 10:30

Urbana vs. Hammond Central, 12:15

DePaul vs. Milwaukee Science, 1:45

Metamora vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 3:15

Joliet West vs. Phillips, 4:45

Hyde Park vs. Lincoln Park, 6:15

JEFFERSON

Byron vs. Jefferson, 9:00a

Guilford vs. Normal, 10:30

Jefferson vs. Thornton Fr. South, 12:00

Batavia vs. Bogan, 1:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Guilford, 3:00

Harlem vs. Batavia, 4:30

Bogan vs. Boylan, 6:00

Rockford Lutheran vs. Harlem, 7:30

LAKES

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:30

Third Place, 1:00

Championship, 2:30

LAKE ZURICH

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 1:00

Third Place, 11:30

Championship, 2:30

MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH

at Maine South

Maine South vs. Schurz, 11:00

Maine East vs. Perspectives-Lead, 12:30

at Maine East

Maine South vs. Perspectives-Lead, 4:00

Maine East vs. Schurz, 5:30

MOLINE

Marian Catholic vs. Limestone, 11:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Rock Island, 12:30

Moline vs. Riverdale, 2:00

Carmel vs. Alleman, 3:30

Waubonsie Valley vs. Rockridge, 5:00

PECATONICA

7th Place, 6:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 3:00

Championship, 7:30

SOUTH BELOIT

Oregon vs. Forreston, 9:00a

South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30

Stillman Valley vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 12:00

North Boone vs. Harvest Christian, 1:30

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MA)

Young vs. Christ the King (NY), 9:00a

STERLING

Sterling vs. Christ the King, 11:00

Dixon vs. Hinsdale South, 12:30

Christ the King vs. Antioch, 2:00

Hinsdale South vs. Sterling, 3:30

Antioch vs. Dixon, 5:30

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

9th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a

9th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a

5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

Semi-Final, 12:30

Semi-Final, 2:00

11th Place, 12:30

9th Place, 2:00

7th Place, 3:30

5th Place, 3:30

3rd Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

