Ida B. Wells’ latest honor: a Barbie doll

Activist, suffragist, journalist — Ida B. Wells was one who fought injustices throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Now, more than 90 years after her death, the NAACP co-founder will be honored by Mattel with her own Barbie doll.

The doll, which is set to hit stores Monday, features Wells in a dark, navy blue dress with a high collar, low-heeled boots with buttons along the side and her natural hair swept back from her face.

The doll, according to Barbie’s twitter account, is part of Mattel’s Inspiring Women series, “spotlighting heroes who inspire us to dream big.”

That message was reinforced in a statement on the Barbie Instagram account:

“When kids learn about heroes like Ida B. Wells, they don’t just imagine a better future – they know they have the power to make it come true.”

Wells was born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862, and, after her parents’ death when she was 16, began teaching to support herself and siblings.

Her life of activism began when she was 22, when she was thrown off a train for refusing to sit in the African American designated seats.

Wells’ activism included leading a crusade against the barbaric lynching of African Americans by racist whites across the Jim Crow South in the 1890s. In 2020, her work was recognized with a Pulitzer Prize in Special Citations and Awards.

She was part-owner of the Memphis Free Press newspaper, in which some of her anti-lynching reporting appeared. Images of the new Barbie doll holding issues of that newspaper were posted on Twitter as part of the announcement.

Wells joins a host of other historical Black women Mattel has highlighted over the years, including Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou and Ella Fitzgerald.

In Chicago, where Wells died in 1931, she has been honored with a monument in Bronzeville, unveiled last year. Also, in 2019, Congress Parkway in the South Loop was renamed Ida B. Wells Parkway.