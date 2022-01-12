 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 hurt in Little Village shooting

Two boys, both 17, and a man, 68, were in the 4000 block of 26th Street when someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were hurt in a shooting Jan. 12, 2022, in Little Village.
Three people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Just before 2 p.m., two boys, both 17, and a man, 68, were in the 4000 block of 26th Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One teen was struck in the shoulder and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The other teen suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The man was struck in the left knee and taken to the same hospital. All three victims were listed in good condition.

There was no one in custody.

