 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley’s nephew promoted to lieutenant

Sam Cirone was reprimanded for his role in the investigation which initially cleared then-Mayor Richard M. Daley’s nephew in David Koschman’s 2004 death. A Sun-Times investigation changed that.

By Katie Anthony
Then-Chicago Police Sgt. Sam Cirone walks out of 30 N. LaSalle after a hearing before the Chicago Police Board in August of 2019. He’s since been promoted to lieutenant.
Then-Chicago Police Sgt. Sam Cirone walks out of 30 N. LaSalle after a hearing before the Chicago Police Board in August of 2019. He’s since been promoted to lieutenant.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago police sergeant who supervised the botched investigation into the death of David Koschman — who was punched to death in 2004 by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley’s nephew Richard “R.J.” Vanecko — has been promoted to lieutenant.

Sam Cirone had faced a one-year suspension over the controversial case that was first uncovered by the Chicago Sun-Times — but the 29-year veteran is still moving up the ranks, a department spokesman confirmed Saturday.

In 2019, the Chicago Police Board found Cirone guilty on five counts of violating department rules in the investigation, but instead of a suspension, the board only slapped him with a reprimand.

“Sergeant Cirone failed as a supervisor, but his role in this investigation and his responsibility for its failures is clearly less than that of the actual detectives and those above him,” the board’s 30-page ruling said.

Koschman’s death had been called an unsolved homicide for years, until a Sun-Times public records request in January 2011 spurred the police department to order a new investigation less than five months before Daley retired as mayor.

Cirone supervised detectives James Gilger and Nick Spanos, who spent two months on that reinvestigation. Their report agreed with the original findings that Daley’s nephew acted in self-defense when he threw the punch that caused Koschman’s death. No charges were filed.

But a Sun-Times investigation cast doubt on the police probes, and a Cook County judge appointed Dan K. Webb as a special prosecutor in the case. That led to Daley’s nephew being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Vanecko pleaded guilty and served 60 days in prison.

Details on Cirone’s assignment as lieutenant weren’t immediately available.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Jonathan Jackson mulling run for Bobby Rush seat

Jackson told the Sun-Times if he ran, he would have the support of his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson.

By Lynn Sweet

Teen boy shot in Park Manor

About 1:15 p.m., he was found in a parking lot in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue, with a gunshot to his leg.

By Sun-Times Wire

More turnover in Chicago USPS as postmaster leaves job after just 7 months

Eddie Morgan took over the role in June after his predecessor stepped down amid outrage over Chicago mail issues.

By Katie Anthony

Sam Lafferty hoping to retain sizable role during ‘fresh start’ with Blackhawks

The ex-Penguins forward played 15:17 in his Hawks debut Thursday, then was promoted to the third-line center role Saturday.

By Ben Pope

Man shot to death in Austin: police

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

$3M bail for man wounded, charged in shootout with Cook County sheriff’s officers

Valentino Wilburn, who’s facing three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, wasn’t present in court Saturday as he’s still recovering from gunshot wounds.

By Katie Anthony