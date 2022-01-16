 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 hurt, 1 critically, in Portage Park shooting

The men, 19 and 21, were shot while inside a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot Jan. 16, 2022, in Portage Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the men, 19 and 21, were shot while inside a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

