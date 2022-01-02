 clock menu more-arrow no yes
No bail for man accused of attacking girlfriend with an ax

Peter Jones is currently on parole for a 1993 murder in which he stabbed a girlfriend 17 times with a butcher knife after she broke up with him, state prosecutors said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was order held without bail for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with an ax Dec. 31, 2021.
Adobe Stock Photo

Bail was denied Sunday for a man accused of attacking his girlfriend with an ax while on parole for fatally stabbing another girlfriend two decades ago.

Officers allegedly found Peter Jones, 71, in the hallway of an apartment building on Dec. 31, 2021, with his arms raised and dry blood on his hands, state prosecutors said.

Jones allegedly told officers to arrest him and said a woman was injured behind the door. A woman was found lying on the floor inside bleeding from injuries to her eye and hands, prosecutors said.

An ax was found in the apartment and the woman allegedly was able to tell officers it was Jones who attacked her, prosecutors said.

She remains unconscious in the hospital, but her condition has stabilized, according to prosecutors. She suffered injuries to her hands and ear and will likely never regain vision in her right eye, prosecutors said.

Jones is currently on parole for a 1993 murder in which he stabbed a girlfriend 17 times with a butcher knife after she broke up with him, prosecutors said.

Jones appeared in court Sunday and was ordered held without bail.

