A person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle on the Far South Side.

Train 404 struck the vehicle around 6:40 a.m. at 112th Street, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

Paramedics took the driver to Little Company of Mary Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Gillis said.

The crash was “cleared fairly quickly” and trains resumed moving, he said.