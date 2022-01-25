 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bad Bunny stadium tour includes Chicago date

The new tour comes on the heels of his previously announced world tour, which kicks off next month.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Getty Images

Bad Bunny is heading out on the road for a spring, summer, winter and fall jam-packed with concert dates on two world tours across two continents.

With his sold-out, 35-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo 2022 indoor arena tour about to kick off on Feb. 9, the Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning superstar has announced a second tour, the Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, a 29-date road trek, which will play outdoor stadiums across the U.S. this summer and Latin America in the fall and winter. Kicking off Aug. 5 in Orlando, the stadium tour arrives at Soldier Field on Aug. 20.

DJ Alesso or Diplo will join the tour for select dates.

Tickets for the stadium tour go on pre-sale at noon Jan. 26, and on sale to the general public at noon Jan. 29 at worldshottesttour.com.

The singer took to Instagram, with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri and actor Mario Casasto, to announce the stadium tour on Monday. The video also teases that new music is on the way.

Spotify proclaimed Bad Bunny — the recent winner of 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards, including 2021 artist of the year and songwriter of the year — as the most listened-to artist in the world for the second year in a row.

Here are the dates for the Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour as announced on Monday.:

Aug. 5 — Orlando, Florida; Camping World Stadium

Aug. 9 — Atlanta, GA; Truist Park*

Aug 12 — Miami, FL; Hard Rock Stadium*

Aug 18 — Boston, MA; Fenway Park*

Aug. 20 — Chicago; Soldier Field

Aug. 23 — Washington, DC; Nationals Park*

Aug. 27 — New York NY; Yankee Stadium**

Sept. 1 — Houston, TX; Minute Maid Park*

Sept. 7 — San Antonio, TX; Alamodome*

Sept. 9 — Dallas, TX; AT&T Stadium*

Sept. 14 — Oakland, CA; RingCentral Coliseum*

Sept. 17 — San Diego, CA; PETCO Park*

Sept. 23 — Las Vegas, NV; Allegiant Stadium*

Sept. 28 — Phoenix, AZ; Chase Field*

Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA; SoFi Stadium**

* with special guest Alesso

** with special guest Diplo

