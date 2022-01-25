 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Archdiocese consolidates parishes in Evergreen Park

The consolidations are part of the church’s ongoing restructuring program that was launched in 2016 to address declines in membership.

By Clare Spaulding
The Archdiocese of Chicago, located at 835 N. Rush St. The archdiocese announced Tuesday it will combine Queen of Martyrs and St. Bernadette churches in Evergreen Park, part of its ongoing restructuring initiative. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday it will combine two parishes in southwest suburban Evergreen Park into a unified church, part of an ongoing Renew My Church initiative launched in 2016 to address church membership.

Starting July 1, Queen of Martyrs and St. Bernadette churches will unite as one parish with a single pastor, Rev. Benedykt Pazdan, according to the announcement. Within the next two years, masses at St. Bernadette will conclude as the regular schedule of masses fully transitions to Queen of Martyrs, which will also act as the parish school.

The local community will discuss possibilities for a new name for the unified parish.

Most Holy Redeemer Parish and School, also in the Evergreen grouping, will continue operating as is.

The archdiocese announced Monday a slew of other consolidations of West Side, South Side and south suburban parishes.

