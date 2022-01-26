 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Missing Antioch man last seen leaving the scene of accident on I-94

Searchers discovered Thomas “Tommy” Howe’s phone Monday in Old School Forest Preserve but have found nothing else.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are searching for a 24-year-old man last seen Jan.22, 2022, leaving an accident on I-94.
Thomas “Tommy” Howe
Antioch Police Department

A search is underway for a 24-year-old Antioch man reported missing Saturday morning after leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 94.

About 11 a.m., Thomas “Tommy” Howe was in a crash on I-94 near Route 176, Antioch police said. Witnesses saw him leaving the scene of the crash, according to police, but he has not been spotted since.

Searchers discovered Howe’s work cell phone Monday in the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville, police said.

Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes.

“We’re asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tommy over the past few days to contact the Antioch Police Dispatch Center,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow in a press release. “I would also encourage anyone who lives near the Old School Forest Preserve to check their home security footage from the weekend to see if they see anything unusual.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111.

Next Up In News

The Latest

As a 16-year-old boy is charged with killing her young daughter, girl’s mom says she forgives him and calls him a victim, too

"To the aggressor. I forgive you," Aracelia Leanos said in a statement read at a news conference announcing charges. "You were a victim too. As a 16-year-old, the community failed you, just like it failed my precious baby."

By Tom Schuba and Clare Spaulding

Protesting Joe Rogan, Neil Young asks for and gets Spotify to remove his music

Rocker says the comedian’s popular podcast on the streaming service is presenting "grossly unfactual information" about COVID-19.

By David Bauder | Associated Press

Pope Francis to meet with college students in virtual event hosted by Loyola University of Chicago

Pope Francis is expected to virtually meet with some college students next month for a conversation on pressing issues facing the Catholic Church and world.

By Madeline Kenney

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Blackhawks to interview general manager candidates starting this week, make hire by March

The Hawks’ new GM will be the highest-ranking person in their hockey operations department — with no president above them — and report directly to CEO Danny Wirtz, per a large update from the team Wednesday.

By Ben Pope

Lightfoot granted emergency contracting authority at wild City Council meeting

Wednesday’s meeting also featured a protracted floor fight over an attempt by Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) to force an immediate vote on his long-stalled plan to empower the City Council to hire its own legislative counsel.

By Fran Spielman