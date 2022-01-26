Missing Antioch man last seen leaving the scene of accident on I-94

A search is underway for a 24-year-old Antioch man reported missing Saturday morning after leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 94.

About 11 a.m., Thomas “Tommy” Howe was in a crash on I-94 near Route 176, Antioch police said. Witnesses saw him leaving the scene of the crash, according to police, but he has not been spotted since.

Searchers discovered Howe’s work cell phone Monday in the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville, police said.

Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes.

“We’re asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tommy over the past few days to contact the Antioch Police Dispatch Center,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow in a press release. “I would also encourage anyone who lives near the Old School Forest Preserve to check their home security footage from the weekend to see if they see anything unusual.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111.